Virginia Tech committee renames dorms for pioneers of Black life on campus

Two Virginia Tech dorms built in the 1960s and named after men who espoused white supremacist views will now be named for Black people who fought for the right to be on Tech’s campus.

Lee Hall will be renamed for William and Janie Hoge, a Black couple who hosted several African American students in their Blacksburg home in the 1950s.

Since first admitting a Black undergraduate in 1953, the university had denied campus housing to Black students. That changed after James Leslie Whitehurst Jr., a 1963 graduate, became the first Black student allowed to live on campus in 1961.

Barringer Hall will be renamed to honor Whitehurst, who in 1970 became the first Black member of Tech’s board of visitors.

Members of the board’s executive committee on Thursday voted for the name changes, after President Tim Sands tasked the Council on Virginia Tech History in June to review the name of Lee Hall.

The full board is expected to approve the new names at its meeting Aug. 23-25.

Students, faculty and others called for Lee Hall to be renamed after the May 25 killing of George Floyd galvanized the nation around issues of racism, police brutality and historical inequity.