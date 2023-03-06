Before Virginia Tech decides whether to increase student costs later in March, administrators this week are seeking public input.

An online public comment form is open through March 13, ahead of a quarterly university board of visitors meeting scheduled for March 20, when the governing body will consider tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a public notice.

In an email Monday, school spokesperson Mark Owczarski said tuition and fee rates remain a work in progress. At this point, it is not certain whether tuition will increase.

“Right now, the board and the university are looking at a variety of scenarios, ranging from an increase from [0% to 4.9%],” Owczarski said. “That hasn't been determined yet. It might be determined at the March 19-20 meeting, but it might [not].”

Increases of between zero and 8.8% will also be considered for mandatory fees, according to the public notice. Those fee increases would support rising costs, “including employee compensation and benefits, sustaining and enhancing student services, enhancements including the transit system and student health/counseling services,” according to the notice.

These cost considerations come amid an initiative to improve access and affordability, launched last year by university President Tim Sands, who in January said the issue is a top-two priority.

The board increased tuition by 3% last year, but temporarily offset that increase by providing a one-time scholarship for all in-state students.

Other fees increased last year as well, including almost 5% for annual room and board charges, bringing the rate to about $896 per month, according to a university announcement from June 2022.

"The board has been able to limit the average in-state undergraduate tuition increase to just 1.8 percent per year over the last five years, and to keep tuition increases well below inflation for the last 10 years," the notice said. "Virginia Tech maintains the lowest mandatory non-[Education & General] fees among public four-year institutions in the Commonwealth."

Tuition and fees are typically set by Virginia Tech’s board during its March meeting, although last year’s rate increases were not announced until June, delayed by lawmakers holding up the state budget. This year, the Virginia General Assembly again adjourned without agreeing to budget amendments.

“Decisions made by the board March 20 will be contingent upon the outcome of the General Assembly session, when the total of mandated costs and the level of state support are fully understood by the university,” the notice said. “The university will continue to leverage incremental state funding with cost containment strategies, administrative efficiencies, and internal reallocations to maximize available resources and mitigate tuition increases.”

To comment, go online to https://bov.vt.edu/comments/comment.php through Monday, March 13.