Virginia Tech COVID-19 dashboard reports 178 cases, to be updated more frequently
Virginia Tech COVID-19 dashboard reports 178 cases, to be updated more frequently

A total 178 Virginia Tech students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the university's dashboard reported Monday.

The increase in 157 positive tests for the week ending Sunday brings Tech's positivity rate to 1.8% out of 10,053 tests. Testing began Aug. 9.

Data represents tests from only some employees and students, mostly on-campus students. About one-third of Tech's undergraduate population lives on campus.

As of Sunday, 48 students were confined to campus isolation spaces, according to the dashboard. The university has said it has set aside 425 beds for on-campus quarantine space.

"The university has transitioned from benchmarking the health of residential students moving onto campus to diagnostic testing, screening, and surveillance testing," Tech said in a news release Sunday. "To provide more current and actionable information to members of our community, updates to the dashboard will be made more frequently in the future."

After Tech's 10-day move-in process for undergraduates ended Aug. 23, the university shifted focus to targeting students and employees who are symptomatic or those who may have been in contact with someone who contracted COVID-19. The university had required an estimated 8,600 students living on campus to take a COVID-19 test.

Tech said the dashboard is only one tool it uses to monitor the pandemic. The university also looks at the availability of on-campus quarantine and isolation space, state metrics, and the local hospital capacity.

"Decisions regarding continuing in-person instruction and campus activities are based on assessment of public health data in consultation with regional health district officials and will be dependent in large part on whether Virginia Tech students, faculty, and staff are complying with campus health and safety protocols," the university said.

