Virginia Tech doesn't enroll 134 students due to vaccination non-compliance

Most of Virginia Tech’s student body got its COVID-19 immunization jab before fall semester began last week, but 134 students are no longer enrolled because they failed to comply with university vaccine requirements, officials said Tuesday.

Out of about 37,000 Virginia Tech students expected when classes began Aug. 23, less than half of one percent are now unenrolled, said Mark Owczarski, associate vice president for university relations.

“They did not submit vaccination documentation or receive a medical or religious exemption,” Owczarski said.

It’s unclear how many of the 134 students might not have returned due to other or personal reasons, Owczarski said. As happens every year, some students do not return like they had planned due to unforeseen circumstances.

Attempts have been made to contact the students, and they are welcome to become enrolled again, if they return with proof of coronavirus vaccination, he said.

Overall at Virginia Tech, 95% of students and 88% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said at a Board of Visitors meeting Tuesday. This fall semester, 81% of undergraduate courses are in-person, compared to 6% at this time last year, officials said.