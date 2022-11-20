Virginia Tech efforts continue to combat sexual violence

Students and administrators at Virginia Tech said work is underway to improve a most intimate aspect of college culture, but it is an ongoing, uphill effort to curtail the climate of sexual violence on campus.

Progress, however incremental, is laudable. But with such a long journey still ahead, some soon-to-graduate students said they wonder what took so long for the school to create a task force examining ways to prevent, and ultimately and hopefully end, sexual violence.

Student-led protests in fall 2021 did cause Virginia Tech to convene a Sexual Violence Culture and Climate Work Group, which began in January. Those student protests and creation of the work group come amid a broader nationwide reckoning on sexual abuse and factors enabling its prevalence.

So far, the work group — consisting of more than 100 students, plus administrators and other college stakeholders — has made some changes to the university’s email alert messages and launched a new webpage of resources, safe.vt.edu, with more plans on the way.

But it’s an issue that long predates current Virginia Tech students who are cautious of outcomes yet to arise from their contributions. Emily Busic is a senior who serves as a student-member of the sexual violence work group.

“I don't want to sound at all negative about any of this, I think that a lot of what the committee has done working with the students, it's really great work,” Busic said. “My biggest criticism of that is, where was this 10 or 20 years ago?”

She said some form of the group should have already existed long ago, before student-led university organizations went protesting for it last year. In the past, there hasn’t been much university emphasis on sexual violence, aside from the Title IX office that exists under requirement of federal law.

“Virginia Tech does have, if you do some digging, a very deep history of perpetrating a culture of sexual violence on campus,” Busic said. “They kind of are excused in this cycle that exists, because people graduate. This is a four-year university.”

The simple nature of a four-year student body turnover is something universities have taken advantage of to dodge accountability, she said.

As an example, Busic said she only knows about the 1990s student experience of Christy Brzonkala, whose rape accusations that included a football player was a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“When my class graduates, everything that we experienced as students is forgotten about and replaced with the new student body,” Busic said. “We forget, and then it starts all over again.”

She said progress should be applauded, but criticism is also necessary to create change. And change is difficult to instill, but the work group is a step.

“There are things that Tech has done that I think are really great steps,” Busic said. “I understand that progress isn't linear. For every step forward, there’s going to be a couple steps taken back.”

A point-in-time check this semester shows fewer sexual assaults reported at Virginia Tech compared to last fall, a university official said.

However, crime is up from 2020 to 2021, according to Virginia Tech’s annual Clery Act report, published each September as required by federal law. The Clery Act, since 1990, has required federally funded universities to report on campus crime and safety.

A past-year rise in crime, mostly involving underage use of alcohol, was attributed to the influx of students returning to campus, but the university is still watching the trend closely, said Chris Petersen to fellow members of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, during a meeting on Monday.

Although crime is up, reports of sexual assaults at this time in the fall semester are down from a high of 68 last year, he said.

As of Monday, he said the university heard 36 reports of sexual assault so far this semester.

The sexual violence culture and climate work group has increased its representation in graduate students, Petersen said. Now, some 136 students are participating in the group, subdivided across various committees.

That work group when convened in January initially focused on preventative programming for residential first-year students, and identified a sustainable model for cultural transformation, he said.

Larger plans include a permanent version of the sexual violence work group, to collaborate with an executive council steering committee on the issue, Petersen said.

The work group has now pivoted to focus on raising awareness and fostering community engagement for sexual violence prevention, alongside other university groups, he said.

Further efforts could include starting a semiannual climate survey, once-per-semester community reports, an annual sexual violence summit, and an annual sexual assault awareness month in April, Petersen said.

University President Tim Sands, who convened the work group, said that timelier reporting of sexual violence is also a priority of the climate and culture work group.

Aside from an annual report, the Clery Act additionally requires timely warning email alerts to be sent out if sexual violence occurs on or near campus, but only in certain cases.

“It’s challenging, because each one is a story that’s evolving,” Sands said. “But they’re coming up with ways to do it that I think will be more timely than just once a year.”

Data from the most recent annual Clery Act report shows some encouraging signs, along with cause for alarm, Sands said.

“It’s alarming every year, no matter what those numbers are, it is alarming,” Sands said. “That’s what the culture part of this is all about, is aspiring to not have any. Maybe that zero-number is impossible, but we should assume that it’s not.”

It’s all about shaping the culture on campus, Sands said.

“It’s about the fact that our culture is inherited from the people who join us every year,” Sands said. “We have 8,000 or 10,000 folks who come each year new to Virginia Tech, so this work never ends.”

Carolina Bell is a senior at Virginia Tech. She is president of the United Feminist Movement, the student group that organized protests in fall 2021 leading up to creation of the sexual violence task force.

“Working with UFM has been one of my favorite parts of Virginia Tech, and I think our movement will continue to stay strong,” Bell said in an interview this month. “But I am very critical of the university, its lack of action and transparency.”

While it’s good to see the launch of a new online resource hub, the main university web page about the sexual violence task force seems untouched since spring, Bell said.

“It seems like they're trying on that aspect, but are still kind of struggling to be super committed to it,” Bell said. “If you go through, there are people listed that have left the university… There's been staff changes, and if those aren't reflected on the website, we have no idea who's even supposed to be serving on these committees.”

Lack of university transparency was one of the big issues that caused the United Feminist Movement to protest in 2021, she said.

“A big thing we've asked for, too, was for the meeting minutes for all the committees to be put online,” Bell said. “I’m not even sure if they take meeting minutes.”

There are a lot of useful materials, notes and presentations shared during work group meetings, and those documents would benefit the broader campus community, she said.

“But from the outside, if you’re not on one of those committees, you can't see what's happening,” Bell said. “My biggest critique is I have no idea what they're doing.”

Despite prior involvement, Bell said she also had not heard this semester from the Title IX office about its student advisory committee. And the committee she worked with on the sexual violence work group was dissolved at the beginning of the semester, she said.

“I'm unsure of what the other committees are doing, other than the fact that the one I worked on, they didn't even tell us it got dissolved,” Bell said. “I found out about it from another student-leader.”

Altogether, it leaves plenty more room for improvement, she said. Neither the culture nor climate has shifted quite yet.

“There isn't really a difference,” Bell said. “There's no real reason for there to be a difference.”

Among student-aged women who are survivors of sexual violence, only about 20% report the crime to law enforcement, according to statistics from RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization.

“I think we've had less [timely alert] emails than last year, but Clery Act emails are only the tip of the iceberg of sexual violence at Virginia Tech,” Bell said. “There's just a narrow qualification to report Clery Act emails. Sexual violence still occurs, and is a huge problem on our campus.”

But just because a problem persists is no cause for despair or pessimism.

“A lot of my hope comes from students, I think a lot of students know this is a problem,” Bell said. “I just don't think administration has the same stake in this issue as we do.”