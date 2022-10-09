Virginia Tech enrollment up by over 800

Virginia Tech’s total enrollment is up by 891 students over a year ago.

And, this year’s incoming class – new first-year students and transfer students – is the most diverse in the university’s history, according to a university news release.

Virginia Tech overall undergraduate enrollment is 30,434, a number consistent with the university’s strategic plan, according to the release. For fall 2021, undergraduate enrollment stood at 29,760 students.

Virginia Tech’s graduate enrollment is 7,063, an increase of 217 students compared to a year ago, according to the release.

According to 2022-23 enrollment data from the university’s census on Sept. 19, 40.4% of the incoming class are underrepresented minorities or underserved students (URM/USS), which includes Pell-eligible students, first-generation students, and veterans, according to the release.

In 2017, underrepresented minorities or underserved students comprised 33.1% of the incoming class.

Reaching 40% URM/USS in 2022 was a key strategic goal proposed by university President Tim Sands in his 2017 State of the University Address and included in the university’s 2019 strategic plan.

“This is an important milestone that enriches our university with talented students from diverse backgrounds and reflects our commitment to access and equity in higher education,” Sands said in the release. “Their experiences, ideas, and engagement will strengthen our impact on the commonwealth and communities we serve as we take on the world’s most pressing challenges.”

For a third consecutive year, Virginia Tech set a record with 45,238 first-year applications for the fall 2022 semester, a 7.57% increase over 2021, and transfer applications increased slightly, from 2,807 in 2021 to 2,890 in 2022, according to the release.

This year’s entering class of 7,101 first-year students represents 47 states and territories and 62 countries, according to the release.

Transfer students total 997 students this year, up from 893 in 2021. Fall transfers arrived from 27 different states and territories and 20 countries, according to the release.

The release broke down the entering class further: 20.8%, or 1,685 students, of the cohort are first-generation college students, a 13.6% increase from 2021 and a 34.6% increase from 2017. Plus, 8.7% of the 2022 entering class identify as Black — including students identifying as Black and other races, doubling the number of Black students in the 2017 entering class. Hispanic/LatinX students comprise 10.9% of the 2022 entering class, an increase of 79% to 2017.

And, the number of underrepresented minorities or underserved graduate students increased from 17.9% in 2021 to 18.2% this year. The number of underrepresented minority or underserved professional students (pursuing educational opportunities beyond an undergraduate degree in medicine and veterinary medicine) dropped slightly from 19.5% in 2021 to 19.3% in 2022.