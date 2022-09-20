Virginia Tech gets largest ever grant to fund smart farming efforts

Living off the land requires sustaining that precious soil, and the largest grant in Virginia Tech's history is set to help make climate-smart farming practices more affordable.

An eighth-generation farmer in Blacksburg and researchers at Virginia Tech began cultivating the possibilities after the school announced the $80 million grant earlier this week.

“By and large, the greater majority of farmers are working hard to be sustainable, because they want to be able to pass this on to the next generation,” said Bill McDonald, of McDonald Farms. “We know the value of what we produce, and what's needed for mankind.”

For a 300-acre cattle farm operating longer than 250 years, sustaining arable grazing land is a crucial part of McDonald Farms’ solvency as a business, he said.

“We've been in business since 1763, so I think our family has done a pretty good job of being sustainable,” McDonald said. “We're always looking to try to keep it sustainable for the next generation, and make it better, and keep producing food and fiber for America and the world.”

But with profit margins slim as ever these days in agriculture, researching and implementing more eco-friendly farming practices comes at the expense of two precious resources, he said.

“The thing commodities farmers don't have enough of is time or money,” McDonald said. “If you find something that'll save us time and save or make us money, then we're interested.”

The $80 million grant awarded to Virginia Tech from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is intended to sow the seeds of an environmental pilot program to include Virginia, Arkansas, Minnesota and North Dakota. Virginia Tech will get the money and allot it accordingly, according to the program's plan.

“That’s good for them,” McDonald said. “Hopefully it’ll be good for us.”

A chunk of that federal grant money, at least $54 million, will be paid out to farmers large and small, to help them enact climate-smart agricultural practices over the next three years, according to a Virginia Tech news release on Monday.

As many as 1,400 Virginia farmers will be able to enroll in the program, said Tom Thompson, associate dean and director of global programs in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, during a phone call Monday.

“Farmers are our best stewards of the land,” Thompson said. “Nobody has more at stake in protecting the environment than farmers do.”

Participating producers will be doled out $100 per acre or animal unit, to help them implement more sustainable farming practices. It’s a watershed program, Thompson said, based on an idea developed by a group called Rural Investment to Protect our Environment, or RIPE, which partnered with Virginia Tech on the grant application.

“Under the broad heading of climate-smart agriculture, there are many different practices that could be adopted, and these practices are already used in lots of areas of the state, country and the world,” Thompson said. “All of these have real costs to them.”

Farmers will be paid to do things like planting cover crops, reducing tillage, or switching to more drought-resistant variants of a crop, he said as examples. Or, farmers might introduce their livestock to rotational grazing patterns, and implement new methods of handling manure.

“For all of these practices, the idea is that we're compensating farmers at more than the cost of actually implementing the practices,” Thompson said. “Farmers have to earn a living. It's a business, and therefore, incentives and rewards for adopting certain kinds of practices that generate public goods, that's really what's behind what we're trying to do with this project.”

After Virginia Tech works out some program details, farmers should be able to start enrolling over the next few months, Thompson said. The potential expands far beyond Virginia, or even the 5,200 operations on up to 600,000 arable acres in the initial four states.

“We can only enroll a fraction of Virginia farmers,” Thompson said. “But over the long term, what we're trying to do here is develop a model for a program that could be rolled out nationally, that could bring great benefits for the public, as well as for agriculture.”

If scaled nationally, the program could help reduce agricultural emissions by 55%, and lower total emissions in the United States by 8% after 10 years, according to the Virginia Tech press release.

Agriculture and forestry are the main economic drivers in Virginia, together generating some $90 billion in annual value, Thompson said. But people might take for granted how those industries contribute to more than just economy.

“In the same way, agriculture and forestry have the most impact on Virginia's environment, not just our economy,” Thompson said. “We rely on agriculture not just for food, but also for stewarding the land and protecting our environment.”

Back on the old family farm near Blacksburg, McDonald said he could use a few more water systems to better implement his cattle’s rotational grazing schedule, plus more fencing to create some additional grazing paddocks.

“There may be some other agronomic practices we can use to help reduce the amount of inputs we need, and still have a crop that is worthwhile producing,” McDonald said. “We’re always needing some new ideas, or to help propagate proven ideas.”

Elsewhere in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech students on the farm operation are rooted deep into the science of agriculture, working to develop those new ideas. More than 1,000 combined acres of land at the college are devoted to researching plants, livestock, wildlife, forestry and conservation management.

McDonald said his farm has applied a variety of climate-smart practices with help from Virginia Tech, including reduction of chemical usage, protection of watersheds and maintenance of wild forest land. The result has been a more diverse farm, with thriving livestock and wildlife alike, and that’s a good thing, he said.

“We like seeing a diverse population of wildlife, it's healthy for the ecosystem. That speaks well to the sustainability of the environment, when you see a diverse amount of wildlife and plants,” McDonald said. “Diversity is our strength in a whole lot of aspects, you know, not just here on the farm, but life in general. If we were all the same, it’d be a very boring world.”