Virginia Tech gets record amount of donations; fee increase plans altered

Virginia Tech on Thursday reported a record-setting year of donations, despite a pandemic that has ravaged the economy and imperiled the university’s budgets.
The university received more than $185.4 million in gifts and commitments for donations over the fiscal year that ended June 30.
That reflects a $3.5 million increase over the previous record, set in the 2018-19 fiscal year, when the university’s new $1.5 billion capital campaign was still in its quiet phase.
Tech has raised $657.2 million for its “Boundless Impact” campaign, which launched publicly in October and which is expected to end around 2027.
“The way that momentum carried on even after the pandemic emerged this spring was incredible,” Charlie Phlegar, the university’s vice president for advancement, said in a news release. “COVID-19 changed how we were able to connect as Hokies by keeping us apart, physically. But it did not keep our alumni and friends from showing their support for Virginia Tech. We are extremely grateful to all of them.”
Over the preceding fiscal year to the one ending June 30, Tech saw its number of donors increase more than 14% to 41,524 individuals, corporations and foundations.
The campaign will fund the Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia; construction of a business and analytics complex in Blacksburg; health sciences programs in Roanoke; and efforts to attract and retain a diverse student body, among other initiatives.
Tech also received more than $1 million for a scholarship program that the university matches dollar-for-dollar, and which it says will help 331 students this upcoming academic year.
Despite a record haul for its capital campaign, sources of funds for the university’s operating budget — supported largely by tuition dollars and state revenue — remain in flux.
Virginia’s General Assembly is revising the state budget, which faces a $2.7 billion shortfall over the next two fiscal years, according to estimates. Tech has adopted a 5% reduced budget, and it projects a loss of $210 million if it’s forced to move fall classes online.
Tech’s Board of Visitors in June voted to hold tuition at the same level as the previous year, because of the financial challenges that the pandemic has posted to many households.
Within the last two months, Tech has backpedaled on proposals for new fees, one for campus parking and another for mental health services, after condemnation from students and others pointing out the challenging economic times.
Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in an email Thursday that the fee proposals were not initiated to compensate for budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The university said Aug. 11 it would begin charging a $20 visit fee per counseling session after a student’s 10th session.
“In order to respond to current fiscal conditions, not reduce the number of clinicians, and not further increase the Health Services Fee, Cook will be implementing a new fee structure for some of our services effective August 17,” Tech said in a post.
The post said most students who use the counseling services do five to six psychotherapy sessions per year. It also said it would charge $15 for psychiatry appointments and increase no-show fees to $30.
Two days later, after intense backlash from students and others, Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said the university would not impose new fees after all.
“A beautiful community is one that speaks up, listens, learns, and works to understand multiple perspectives,” Shushok wrote in a statement. “This week, student leaders have shared candidly a conviction that new fees in Cook Counseling Center will have a disparate and deleterious impact on students most in need of support. I am convinced that our students are right. As such, the only reasonable action is to reverse course and cancel the implementation of any new fees.”
Some students and alumni have also expressed rancor over a university decision announced July 20 to start charging campus visitors for weekday parking from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Daily visitor permits, which many universities have, will cost $6 or vary based on parking meters.
Students argued the new fees would discourage them from visiting campus in the evenings and strain the local bus system at a time when its occupancy is capped amid the pandemic.
Two weeks ago, Tech said it would start offering a new “Evening Only” parking permit that would be available to all users from 5 to 10 p.m. only. Those permits cost $50 per semester — or $100 annually.
Tech said it offered the new option in “response to requests from the community.”
