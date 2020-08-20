Virginia Tech gets record amount of donations; fee increase plans altered

Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in an email Thursday that the fee proposals were not initiated to compensate for budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said Aug. 11 it would begin charging a $20 visit fee per counseling session after a student’s 10th session.

“In order to respond to current fiscal conditions, not reduce the number of clinicians, and not further increase the Health Services Fee, Cook will be implementing a new fee structure for some of our services effective August 17,” Tech said in a post.

The post said most students who use the counseling services do five to six psychotherapy sessions per year. It also said it would charge $15 for psychiatry appointments and increase no-show fees to $30.

Two days later, after intense backlash from students and others, Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said the university would not impose new fees after all.