BLACKSBURG — Two union-affiliated coalitions at Virginia Tech went public Tuesday with a mission to elevate ongoing employees’ struggles around pay and workplace issues.

Monday’s event identified two previously formed organizations, the United Campus Workers–Virginia Tech and the Virginia Tech Graduate Labor Union, in a rally outside the Graduate Life Center.

About 100 people, most in red union shirts, witnessed the unveiling as the groups shifted from underground to public status with an eye toward garnering new members they see as central to claiming power.

The groups jointly declared their belief that “every person working on our campus deserves an advocate on the job, a living wage, a safe working environment, academic freedom, and respect for their individual contributions to the university,” a press release said.

“Today we are telling the administration and we’re are telling the board of visitors that we recognize our value to this institution and we demand to be treated at our worth,” Prescott Vayda, a doctoral student in geosciences who belongs to VTGLU, told the rally.

Both groups predicted a flood of new members, though at this time they are small with a combined membership of fewer than 200 people — though thousands are eligible.

Neither group is a new labor union, though each has achieved recognition as a VT-based branch or chapter of an established labor union. The Virginia Education Association, itself an affiliate of the National Education Association, recognizes the graduate student coalition, which is open to students with an eye toward serving those who have teaching or other paid positions with the university.

United Campus Workers of Virginia, a unit of the Communications Workers of America, recognizes the Virginia Tech UCW chapter, which is open to all university employees outside of management and human resources, officials said.

State employees in Virginia cannot engage in collective bargaining leading to the signing contract with their employer, but can belong to unions and engage in collective advocacy and protest. The General Assembly last considered collective bargaining rights for state employees several years ago, but no measure passed. The issue can be brought back in the future.

But James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, said in an interview that labor groups such as these at a state institution can generate formidable power through advocacy on par with what collective bargaining can achieve. He predicted they will achieve their aims.

Formation of the Virginia Tech Graduate Labor Union began as a conversation among a small group of people during 2020, when the pandemic revealed issues of low pay facing working graduate students and a general lack of consideration by the university administration for graduate student needs, said Jack Leff, a leader in the effort to unify graduate students and a student seeking a PhD in science and technology studies.

At students’ urging, a university task force examined pay issues and later recommended steps to the administration. Some progress toward broad goals occurred, including pay increases, but the group believes more change is warranted, Leff said.

The VEA recognized the graduate student group July 18. Fedderman said. Leff said it decided to go public in connection with reaching a goal of signing up its first 100 dues-paying members.

“Now we're just ready to actually tell everyone that we're here. We're ready to grow, tackle bigger problems and have more power behind the things that we're fighting for,” said GLU member and graduate student Gabby Patarinski, now beginning her second year of clinical psychology studies toward a doctoral degree.

Out of roughly 7,100 total graduate students at Virginia Tech, more than half work in some capacity for the university, mostly as graduate assistants, according to a Virginia Tech webpage. Among full-time graduate students, 84% are university employed.

Graduate student workers do lab and clinical work, research, grant writing, teaching, grading and administrative duties, Patarinski said.

The Virginia Tech chapter of United Campus Workers conducted its earliest discussions also in 2020 but before the pandemic declaration, said Jenni Gallagher, interim chapter chair. It affiliated at that time with the statewide body and grew membership by word of mouth to more than 50 as of spring 2023. One unifying premise is a belief that unions are good for workers, she said.

“There is a proud tradition in this country and in Southwest Virginia of workers banding together and taking collective action to improve the conditions of our workplace and community, and we humbly enter into that tradition,” the group said in a prepared statement.

Anyone employed by Virginia Tech outside of the administration can join the campus workers chapter, including tenured and tenure-track faculty, adjunct instructors, administrative and professional faculty, full and part-time staff and student workers. Virginia Tech employs more than 13,000 people, including almost 8,5000 people full-time, a university webpage said.

The rally followed the Labor Day holiday observed since the late 1800s, and echoed worker cries across the country. Hollywood writers, airline workers and Detroit automakers are in the midst of their own labor disputes.

“We're hoping that the university wants to work with us and is excited about us being here,” Patarinski said. “We just want to make our voices heard.”

The Roanoke Times asked to interview university President Tim Sands about Tuesday’s event. University spokesman Mark Owczarski sent an emailed statement calling graduate student assistants “vital members of the Virginia Tech community, contributing many valuable services to the university. Virginia Tech is deeply committed to their personal, academic, and professional success.”

The statement continued, “Graduate education is a critical element of the mission of Virginia Tech as a global land grant, R1 research university. Our ability to attract, educate, and graduate talented graduate students is dependent upon a variety of factors, including institutional reputation, faculty expertise, and financial support. Accordingly, Virginia Tech continuously works to offer a competitive, holistic compensation package to graduate assistants that benefits students and the university.”