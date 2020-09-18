Virginia Tech implementing new mandatory COVID-19 testing strategy next week

Virginia Tech is implementing mandatory random COVID-19 testing for all undergraduate students starting next week, according to President Tim Sands.

The school is increasing its testing by 2,000 per week, with a portion of those going toward testing random undergraduates, according to information Sands sent out Friday afternoon.

"Mandatory random prevalence testing will allow monitoring of the status of COVID-19 on campus and in Blacksburg with a statistically significant sample of the entire undergraduate population," he wrote. "Students selected for a given week will be notified beginning on the prior Wednesday and provided instructions for making an appointment to be tested during the coming week. Please understand that the program will not serve the intended purpose unless it is mandatory."