Virginia Tech implementing new mandatory COVID-19 testing strategy next week

Virginia Tech is implementing mandatory random COVID-19 testing for all undergraduate students starting next week, according to President Tim Sands.
The school is increasing its testing by 2,000 per week, with a portion of those going toward testing random undergraduates, according to information Sands sent out Friday afternoon.
"Mandatory random prevalence testing will allow monitoring of the status of COVID-19 on campus and in Blacksburg with a statistically significant sample of the entire undergraduate population," he wrote. "Students selected for a given week will be notified beginning on the prior Wednesday and provided instructions for making an appointment to be tested during the coming week. Please understand that the program will not serve the intended purpose unless it is mandatory."
The school will still conduct regular testing for students and faculty that are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who are identified by contact tracing. Additionally, wastewater surveillance is now being used, which instead of testing every individual across campus for COVID-19, scientists can pinpoint certain residence halls. Then the university can connect with the health department for contact tracing or more targeted testing to determine who’s contracted the virus.
The school has given out 13,864 tests since Aug. 3, with 791 students and eight employees testing positive, according to data from the university's COVID-19 dashboard. In the last seven days, 1,136 tests have been administered with 165 students and one employee testing positive, according to data from Sept. 17.
There are currently 150 students in on-campus designated isolation and quarantine spaces, according to the dashboard.
Sands also noted that while all indications are that the rate of new infections has subsided at Virginia Tech and in Montgomery County, "this is not a time to let our attention wane."
"There is much more work to be done to suppress the spread of COVID-19 so that we can incrementally advance toward a more normal semester," he wrote.
