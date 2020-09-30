Virginia Tech launches novel food pantry with fresh meal kits

“There are a lot of jokes about cafeteria foods, but I watched these kids devour those lunches because it might represent the only meal that they would get that day.”

Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs at Tech, said the goal for The Market is to provide a sustainable model to address hunger on campus, in addition to existing local and college food pantries.

“I think all of these are needed, but I think this is a unique and different approach that adds to the many components that are needed to address food insecurity in our community,” he said.

Last year, Hall’s food insecurity study prompted graduate students Anurag Mantha and Cortney Steele to launch a GoFundMe campaign to buy $200 grocery cards for students in need.

Mantha on Tuesday said the campaign, Food Access for Students, has helped 128 students. The campaign has reached its $10,000 goal and both he and Steele are wrapping up their studies at Tech.

Mantha said he’s hoping to donate the remaining gift cards to the Dean of Students Office for The Market program. Gift cards may be of particular use for some students this semester after classes switch to remote learning after Thanksgiving break.