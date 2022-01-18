Virginia Tech lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

Virginia Tech is lifting its vaccine and mandatory testing requirements for employees, a move that was prompted by recently issued orders and directives from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Tech President Tim Sands addressed the change in a campus message Tuesday.

Radford University made the same decision on Monday.

"Over the weekend, Virginia's new governor, Glenn Youngkin, issued several executive orders and directives as part of his first day in office," Sands wrote. One of those measures "impacts the application of certain COVID-19 policies to our classified employee workforce. To avoid differential treatment of employees in similar roles, all Virginia Tech employees will be included in this alignment and will no longer be required to be vaccinated, report their vaccination status to the university, or participate in mandatory testing."

The change marks an about-face for Tech and its employees with the vaccine situation. Up until now, the university had not only required employees to get vaccinated or subject to regular testing - for those who couldn’t get vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - but also receive a booster shot against COVID-19.

The change also comes amid the still ongoing surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and health experts maintaining that vaccination remains the most effective measure against the virus, particularly in congregate settings such as universities and schools.

Despite the policy change, Tech isn’t abandoning its overall message on the vaccine.

“We continue to strongly encourage all employees to be vaccinated and get a booster dose as soon as they are eligible, and to report their vaccination status to the university,” Sands wrote. “Vaccines, including boosters, remain our best protection against COVID-19 and are especially important for public health. We are fortunate that our university community has already achieved a level of immunity that positions us as well as possible to fully maintain operations through the semester.”

Testing will continue to be offered to employees on a voluntary basis and masking policies remain in place, Sands wrote.

And while the vaccine requirement has been dropped for Tech employees, the measure isn’t changing for students.

“The purpose of this presidential policy memorandum is to affirm that the spring 2022 vaccination, booster and testing program for students remains in effect,” Sands wrote. “As communicated on June 8, 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all students who do not receive an exemption.”

Sands further referred to the recent booster measure, which requires students to upload verification of a COVID-19 booster jab within 14 days of eligibility.

A past university message stated that students who are already eligible need to update the information on their vaccination status by Feb. 1.

The past university message also included a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page on boosters, which recently adjusted its guidance on the period people should wait before getting them. The federal health agency now states people should wait at least five months - instead of six - to get the booster after the completion of their primary vaccination series.

“Any student who is not fully vaccinated and boosted by their date of eligibility is required to participate in a surveillance testing program, which includes mandatory testing at an initial frequency of at least once a week,” Sands wrote Tuesday. “Those requirements are a condition to be part of the university community and impact the ability to live, learn and work in any university-owned or -leased facility.”

Of all Tech students, 95% are vaccinated, according to the latest available data on a university dashboard. Employees are at 94%.

“Booster information is coming in, of course, but I don’t have current percentages of boosters yet since the Dec. 28 mandate,” Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email Tuesday.

At Radford, the administration sent out a campus message on Monday.

In part, it read: "

In observance of Governor Youngkin’s executive directive, Radford University employees will no longer be required to provide vaccination status and participate in associated testing protocols. The university remains committed to provide resources to help ensure the safety and well-being of our campus communities. COVID-19 testing will remain available for interested asymptomatic employees and the campus-wide indoor masking requirement remains in effect."

The Radford statement also referenced that there is no change to the student vaccine requirements.