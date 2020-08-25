Virginia Tech optimistic on managing finances, containing 'inevitable outbreaks' of COVID-19

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.

The effect of the pandemic was foremost on board members’ minds throughout the three days of meetings, as evidenced by questions related to COVID-19 testing and university finances.

Provost Cyril Clarke told board members that since move-in is now complete, the university will start doing surveillance testing.

Tech’s lab, which can handle about 1,000 tests a day, will devote about half of its capacity to surveillance testing of campus residents who are symptomatic and have had high rates of contact with other people. The other half will continue to assist the local health department with testing in the community.

“We are very likely to see more cases and we are very likely to see outbreaks,” Sands told board members. “I am optimistic that we will weather the inevitable outbreaks during the opening weeks.”

He noted that out of 9,041 tests, only 0.2% of people, or 21 individuals, have tested positive for COVID-19. But university and public health officials expect that positivity rate to increase in the coming weeks, as it has recently at Radford University, which began move-in two weeks before Tech did.

“We are not over the hump,” Sands said. “A successful fall will require continued vigilance by all in our extended community. Please support each other, as everybody is under considerable, physical, emotional and mental stress.”

