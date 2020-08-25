Virginia Tech optimistic on managing finances, containing 'inevitable outbreaks' of COVID-19

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech President Tim Sands told members of the board of visitors Tuesday he is optimistic the university can overcome “inevitable outbreaks” of COVID-19 as Tech enters its first week of the fall semester.
As the university braces for an expected increase in cases, its governing board concluded its third and final day of events on campus, the first in-person meetings it’s held since the pandemic shuttered campus in March.
“Personally, I come away from this weekend feeling very, very optimistic about our future,” Horacio Valeiras, rector of the board, said. “I was really excited to come back to campus, even with the thought of having a swab put up my nose.”
Board members sat at least 6 feet apart, and wore a mix of blue medical masks and maroon-and-orange Hokie masks. Staff disinfected a podium microphone between presenters.
University staff outlined a relatively rosy financial outlook. Tech was able to end the fiscal year with balanced budgets, despite a $37 million hit taken in the spring and summer to auxiliary services.
Still, in case the university needs future back-up funds, board members on Tuesday authorized Tech to seek as much as $210 million in additional lines of credit from banks.
That will give the university access to $410 million of outside monies to manage possible economic impacts of the pandemic.
Staff described drawing on such funds as a last resort that they hoped the university would not have to take.
“The question we’re all focused on is, ‘Well what happens next?’ ” Tim Hodge, associate vice president for budget and financial planning, told board members.
Hodge noted that Gov. Ralph Northam’s revised budget presented to the General Assembly earlier this month keeps intact the amount of state revenue earmarked for Tech’s operating budget.
“I’m thrilled. Last week felt like Christmas, believe it or not,” he said.
Over the summer, budget staff have been focused on shoring up losses to some of the university’s auxiliary services, which are required to be self-funded and include areas such as dining and parking.
Tech lost $23 million in revenue to its residential and dining hall services, because they were forced largely to close in the spring and summer. The university used $9.7 million in federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to close that gap.
A couple weeks ago, the university finished doling out another $9.7 million in CARES Act funding, earmarked for students, which went to more than 12,000 students, Hodge said.
While the upcoming fiscal year looks hopeful, Hodge cautioned that a more significant shortfall in the state budget projected for the following year could spell trouble.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.
The effect of the pandemic was foremost on board members’ minds throughout the three days of meetings, as evidenced by questions related to COVID-19 testing and university finances.
Provost Cyril Clarke told board members that since move-in is now complete, the university will start doing surveillance testing.
Tech’s lab, which can handle about 1,000 tests a day, will devote about half of its capacity to surveillance testing of campus residents who are symptomatic and have had high rates of contact with other people. The other half will continue to assist the local health department with testing in the community.
“We are very likely to see more cases and we are very likely to see outbreaks,” Sands told board members. “I am optimistic that we will weather the inevitable outbreaks during the opening weeks.”
He noted that out of 9,041 tests, only 0.2% of people, or 21 individuals, have tested positive for COVID-19. But university and public health officials expect that positivity rate to increase in the coming weeks, as it has recently at Radford University, which began move-in two weeks before Tech did.
“We are not over the hump,” Sands said. “A successful fall will require continued vigilance by all in our extended community. Please support each other, as everybody is under considerable, physical, emotional and mental stress.”
