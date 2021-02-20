Virginia Tech 'pleased' with settlement of 7 lawsuits in cadet blood-pinning saga

Court records don’t provide details of the settlements. The university and two state agencies that handle legal payments to plaintiffs said they have no records that Tech compensated any of the cadets. In the lawsuits, some of the students said the university punishment could imperil their military commissions and scholarships and had asked for compensation to be determined at trial.

Court orders dismissing the cases, due to the settlements, noted that each party would pay their own costs and attorney fees, which plaintiffs had also asked the university to pay.

Owczarski said the university has no plans to change any of the policies and procedures that govern how the Corps of Cadets and Student Conduct Office operate.

“And again, given the outcome, we do not anticipate any further litigation because, again, our policies and procedures and how we manage these programs has been affirmed,” he wrote.

Roanoke attorney Rob Dean, who represented five of the plaintiffs, declined to comment.