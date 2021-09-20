Virginia Tech president says school's COVID-19 mitigation strategies are working

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands attributed the university's continued low transmission rate to the student body's high vaccination rate.

A Sands statement Monday lauded the school’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by students and faculty both on and off campus.

He noted that the “mitigation measures are working,” including the requirement for students to be vaccinated barring a medical or religious exemption.

Out of roughly 37,000 students, only 134 were unenrolled from the university in late August for not meeting the school’s vaccination requirements, according to a previous Roanoke Times article.

The proof is in the numbers, according to Sands, who said in the statement that the vaccination rate of the total population of students and employees, some 45,000 individuals, is at 96 percent.

Between Aug. 23-Sept. 17, the total number of positive tests between students and faculty recorded by Schiffert Health Center on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus was at 158, according to the release.

“This is 19 percent of the 823 cases recorded over the same period in fall 2020, a time when the virus was much less transmissible than the current Delta variant,” Sands wrote.