Virginia Tech, Radford University unveil COVID-19 data dashboards

Virginia Tech and Radford University have separately unveiled data dashboards about campus COVID-19 cases.

Radford reported an overall positivity rate of 0.75% out of 1,470 tests given Aug. 1-14, which amounts to about 11 individuals. The dashboard, posted online Tuesday, says data is current as of Friday.

The dashboard, which does not include any additional information, will be updated weekly.

Tech reported an overall positivity rate of 0.14% out of 3,663 tests given Aug. 9-16, which amounts to five positive cases of COVID-19.

Tech released the dashboard Wednesday following a statement from President Tim Sands on Tuesday that discussed those test results and plans for reopening.

The dashboard will be updated every Monday, according to the university.

Tech’s dashboard also shows that one student resided in a campus isolation space as of Sunday.

Several colleges nationwide have published public dashboards on COVID-19 cases as a way to keep their communities informed.