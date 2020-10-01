Virginia Tech reaches goal of 30,000 undergraduates three years early

“I tend to think of our Blacksburg campus specifically sort of like a home base, rather than where someone should be spending four years,” he said in an interview with The Roanoke Times last month. "It’s not a bad place to spend four years, but what would be a much better experience is if we could start our students in Blacksburg and then have them gradually migrate out, rotate out, end up doing research or service learning or study abroad somewhere else, but still be fully connected. I think that’s the door that has been opened up.”