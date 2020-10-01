Virginia Tech reaches goal of 30,000 undergraduates three years early

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech enrolled more than 30,000 undergraduates this fall, reaching a goal three years early that President Tim Sands made a hallmark of the university's growth.
Undergraduate enrollment increased 2.4% over last year from 29,300 to 30,016 students, according to a fall census taken Sept. 21, the university announced Thursday.
Sands set a target to enroll 30,000 undergraduates by 2023, a goal derived shortly after he became president in summer 2014.
A statement from Sands about hitting the enrollment goal would have to wait, a university spokesman said Thursday, because the president is curently focused "on navigating the impact of the pandemic."
While the coronavirus pandemic upended the college admissions process this spring, state data released this week showed overall enrollment did not take as big a hit as some analysts feared.
Enrollment across undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in Virginia fell 1.3% compared to the previous fall, according to estimates from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Community colleges faced the brunt of that decline, with enrollment down nearly 10%. A vast majority of classes at the state’s 23 community colleges are remote this semester.
At public four-year institutions like Tech, total enrollment fell modestly, by 0.2% from 223,438 to 222,981 students statewide, according to SCHEV. While the number of new first-time students fell about 10% for the fall, enrollment of others, such as transfer students, made up for the gap.
At Tech, 37,010 students - undergraduates, graduates and those at the veterinary and medical schools - are enrolled this fall, up 1.7% from fall 2019, the university said. Enrollment at Tech’s graduate school fell slightly from the previous fall, to 6,332 students, from 6,414 in 2019. The remaining 662 students are in the veterinary and medical schools.
This year's freshman class is 8% African American and 10.4% Hispanic or Latinx, numbers that have increased by about two-thirds since 2017, when the university made changes in its admissions process to help recruit a more diverse class.
Support Local Journalism
The freshman class stands at 6,574 students, roughly 100 students below the university’s goal, and fewer than the 7,604 entering freshmen counted in the 2019 fall census. Tech said that over-enrollment — which required the conversion of hotel rooms into dorms — was a one-time glitch caused by a new application process and buzz around Tech’s planned Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia.
Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith, who initially had expressed criticism of Tech’s unexpected and rapid growth in 2019, said Thursday that she didn’t have any comment on the university achieving the goal of 30,000 undergraduates this year.
But she noted that the Town Council has recently stepped up its scrutiny of new student housing, in an attempt to protect and expand non-student housing stock.
“If VT is intent on continuing to grow its student body (and rumor has it that they are), it will need to be more actively engaged in housing them,” Hager-Smith said in an email. “The Town is landlocked. And VT administrators understand this: That's why we are working together to create a possible faculty village, with an underlying land trust to make the homes affordable. The lack of housing in Blacksburg has become an obstacle to recruitment and retention at VT.”
While Tech enrolled more than 30,000 undergraduates this semester, fewer may be in the Blacksburg area than normal, because of the pandemic. The university did not immediately have an estimate of how many students are currently in the region.
The pandemic took its greatest toll on enrollment from international students, the university said.
Enrollment for the incoming class stands at 201 international students, compared to a goal of 475 for this year.
Additionally, more students this semester sought to defer their studies: 339 freshmen and 88 transfer students deferred admission, compared to 94 freshman and 10 transfer students in fall 2019.
As the pandemic upends higher education, Sands said the new normal has given leaders opportunities to expand the boundaries of campus.
“I tend to think of our Blacksburg campus specifically sort of like a home base, rather than where someone should be spending four years,” he said in an interview with The Roanoke Times last month. "It’s not a bad place to spend four years, but what would be a much better experience is if we could start our students in Blacksburg and then have them gradually migrate out, rotate out, end up doing research or service learning or study abroad somewhere else, but still be fully connected. I think that’s the door that has been opened up.”
Radford University enrollment figures won’t be available until Oct. 15, a school spokesman said.
At a Board of Visitors meeting last month, Radford officials released preliminary data that freshman enrollment would fall 20.8%, from 1,599 students last fall to 1,267 students. Total undergraduate numbers were projected to decline 8.3%, from 7,967 students to 7,305 students.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.