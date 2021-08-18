Virginia Tech researchers trying to teach robot dog new tricks on construction sites

BLACKSBURG — See Spot run.
See spot hop.
See Spot walk around a construction site taking pictures.
Spot isn’t furry, and it won’t drool on you. Spot has four legs and can get into a position that looks like it’s begging for a treat. It’s an autonomous robot dog. And Virginia Tech researchers have let it loose on construction sites on campus to explore how it can be used to monitor building progress.
Robotics has been changing on-site construction in many ways, from 3D printing houses to bricklaying machines and drones for painting. Spot is just another example of how robotics may improve efficiency, safety and cut costs.
“We’re looking into reality-capture for construction progress monitoring and how we can automate that and use robots to make the process more efficient,” said Kereshmeh Afsari, assistant professor in the Myers-Lawson School of Construction and the project’s principal investigator.
Spot is part of a yearlong study that students and faculty are conducting about whether autonomous robot technology can effectively and safely collect information and data from construction sites.
The robot is from Boston Dynamics, and Procon Consulting is helping evaluate the dog during the study. Boston Dynamics is a cutting-edge robotics company behind some of the robots that capture the public’s attention because they look like something out of a science fiction film. Law enforcement agencies have used robot dogs to deal with hazardous situations, but the use of the technology has prompted blowback from civil rights groups concerned about issues like surveillance. And most recently Boston Dynamics released video of a human-looking robot performing parkour.
Construction workers in Blacksburg are intrigued when Spot walks around. Spot is being unleashed on three Virginia Tech campus sites: the Creativity and Innovation District Living-Learning Community, Holden Hall and the Student Athlete Performance Center.
Researchers said robotics being introduced into the construction industry shouldn’t lead to fears of robots taking people’s jobs. People still need to monitor the robots. And people can be used to perform tasks that robots can’t do.
“Robots can do the legwork, and humans can do the brainwork,” said Srijeet Halder, a Ph.D. student studying automation and robotics in construction who is the leading data modeling efforts in the study.
In the construction industry today, a worker walks around an active site and takes pictures of different rooms with a cell phone to track progress, such as when pipes are installed or beams are put in place. It’s a tedious job, prone to errors and it can be dangerous since there’s machinery and an unfinished structure to walk around.
That’s not really an issue for Spot.
“If these robots can be on a construction site, that would be beneficial,” said Minghao Dong, an undergraduate student studying construction engineering and management.
With Spot, the research team will bring Spot on site, lift it out of a box, and place it on the ground. Using a tablet, someone can monitor Spot’s movements. Spot will trot around the construction site and collect more sophisticated data with a 360-degree camera and device.
“I think it’ll have a purpose eventually, but it’s got some development to work out the finer-turning” said Julian Blazer, project manager on site for W.M. Jordan Company, one of the general contractors managing the construction of the buildings on campus.
The researchers direct Spot to follow a certain path around the construction site using floor plans. The goal is for Spot to be able to follow this trail and collect data at certain points without a human controlling it. The tricky part about that is that construction sites are constantly training. A door is installed. A piece of equipment is placed in a room.
“This is a very intelligent robot, but getting it adjusted to a construction site is a challenge,” Afsari said. “Construction sites are always changing, and so we need the robot to be able to navigate the environment like a human.”
At Holden Hall, Spot walks between steel studs separating a room from a hallway. Eventually, a wall will go there and block that path, so the aim is to get Spot to know to reconfigure its path to go through the doorway.
When Spot is done making its rounds, it lays down at its endpoint.
Now that’s a good boy.