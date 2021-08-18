Virginia Tech researchers trying to teach robot dog new tricks on construction sites

BLACKSBURG — See Spot run.

See spot hop.

See Spot walk around a construction site taking pictures.

Spot isn’t furry, and it won’t drool on you. Spot has four legs and can get into a position that looks like it’s begging for a treat. It’s an autonomous robot dog. And Virginia Tech researchers have let it loose on construction sites on campus to explore how it can be used to monitor building progress.

Robotics has been changing on-site construction in many ways, from 3D printing houses to bricklaying machines and drones for painting. Spot is just another example of how robotics may improve efficiency, safety and cut costs.

“We’re looking into reality-capture for construction progress monitoring and how we can automate that and use robots to make the process more efficient,” said Kereshmeh Afsari, assistant professor in the Myers-Lawson School of Construction and the project’s principal investigator.

Spot is part of a yearlong study that students and faculty are conducting about whether autonomous robot technology can effectively and safely collect information and data from construction sites.