Virginia Tech students begin move-in as COVID-19 remakes campus

While about two-thirds of Tech students live off-campus, the university expects about 8,600 to move into university housing over the next 10 days. Normally, 10,000 students would live in dorms. Though Tech has said it anticipated 9,100 students in campus housing, Provost Cyril Clarke told members of the Board of Visitors on Thursday that more prospective students are opting not to enroll, a phenomenon known as “melt.”

“So we have overall student melt ... which is normal,” Clarke said. “It's a little high this year due to the circumstances.”

While the university as of Tuesday had 6,728 freshman enrolled, Tech projects that number to fall slightly below its goal of 6,675 when a census is taken in September.

The number of international students enrolled at Tech especially has taken a hit.

As of Tuesday, 129 international freshmen were enrolled, compared to a goal of 437, according to Clarke.

“We're going to be pretty close, therefore, in terms of our headcount goal, but I know the board appreciates that the lower count of out-of-state students, due in particular to the enrollment of international students, will have financial consequences,” he said.