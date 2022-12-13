Virginia Tech time capsule to be reopened by robot or hologram in 2072

BLACKSBURG — Sealed away on campus Tuesday to be reopened in 50 years is a time capsule from Virginia Tech’s sesquicentennial school year.

To commemorate those 150 years of the school's history, the time capsule is crammed with more than 160 items and thousands of digitized documents, all sealed into a 400-pound capstone at center of a new seating area made from Hokie stone, said Tom Tillar, a former vice president who helped collect the items.

“In 2072, this capsule is likely to be opened by a Hokie-built robot, or a hologram that is a mirror image of President [Tim] Sands,” Tillar said. “And yes, we’ll include a Blu-ray reader for the digitized items. They simply will have to figure out how to use it.”

Tillar thanked people involved with amassing the items, and said they chose what they felt best represents a lens into the past.

"We chose several volumes of historical books, e-books and other publications and memorabilia and souvenirs from events, some symbols of traditions such as class rings, many digitized materials, photos, maps, documents and links," Tillar said. "Plus, tokens of what we consider symbols of Hokie pride accumulated in more recent decades."

Sands said he penned a letter that's included in the time capsule. Now, it's on to the next 150 years of Hokie history.

“We look back on 1872 as a time when our predecessors who marched right here on the Drillfield laid the foundation for the university we are today,” Sands said. “This time capsule and seat-wall will be a lasting monument to our time in 2022, as we again set the course for Virginia Tech's future.”