Virginia Tech to broadcast governing board meetings

Virginia Tech will begin webcasting its university Board of Visitors meetings starting this fall semester.

Online video livestreams of the university’s governing board will provide the public with greater accessibility, said Kim O’Rourke, vice president for policy and governance and secretary to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, in a university news release.

“Our commitment to open and transparent governance is absolute,” O’Rourke said. “This is a duty and responsibility the university has to the citizens of the commonwealth.”

The first board meeting of the 2022-23 academic year is Aug. 23, taking place in Newport News. Virginia Tech will livestream all full board sessions held in open session, including information sessions for the full board, in addition to posting written minutes as usual, according to the announcement.

Access the livestreams and learn more on the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors website: bov.vt.edu.

- The Roanoke Times