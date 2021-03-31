Virginia Tech to hold 15 in-person graduations in Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech in May will hold 15 different in-person graduations in Lane Stadium to abide by COVID-19 gathering rules, the university announced Wednesday.
Tech will confer degrees at an online university-wide commencement featuring a keynote speaker on Friday, May 14.
But across seven days, the university will host college-specific graduations to allow students and family members a chance to celebrate on campus.
Graduating students may invite up to four guests and must register by April 16 to attend an in-person ceremony.
The graduations are expected to last two hours. Colleges with large numbers of students, such as Engineering, will be split up into multiple ceremonies. The in-person commencements will include the reading of students' names, a walk across the stage and an opportunity for photos.
More than 8,000 students are expected to graduate from Tech this spring.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Ralph Northam relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to allow up to 5,000 attendees at outdoor commencement ceremonies.
The university said its plan seeks to balance the need to follow public health guidelines while also offering special moments for students and their families.
"Overwhelmingly, graduates wanted a chance to celebrate with family and friends in Lane Stadium," the university said in its announcement, citing survey feedback from more than 2,000 students about commencement planning.
"While all of Hokie Nation is thrilled to commemorate this milestone in person, it will not be a traditional commencement ceremony. Graduates and guests will not be permitted to gather in large numbers outside the stadium. Tailgating and congregating will not be allowed and public health measures will still be in place."
The schedule for graduations is planned as follows:
Monday, May 10
- 2 p.m. Graduate School (1 of 2).
- 6:30 p.m. Virginia–Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
Tuesday, May 11
- 4 p.m. Graduate School (2 of 2).
Wednesday, May 12
- 6 p.m. College of Engineering (1 of 3).
Thursday, May 13
- 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. College of Engineering (2 and 3 of 3).
- 6 p.m. College of Architecture and Urban Studies.
Friday, May 14
- 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. College of Science (1 and 2 of 2).
- 6:15 p.m. University Commencement virtual ceremony.
Saturday, May 15
- 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences (1 and 2 of 2).
- 6 p.m. College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Sunday, May 16
- 8 a.m. College of Natural Resources and Environment.
- 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Pamplin College of Business (1 and 2 of 2).
The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and graduate programs in the Washington, D.C., area will also hold in-person ceremonies. They will take place May 8 in Roanoke and May 18 in Falls Church, respectively. Details will be sent to graduating students separately.
The Corps of Cadets will also hold a graduation at 5:30 p.m. May 3 on the university's Upper Quad.
Tech's first online-only commencement took place in May 2020. Plans are still underway to celebrate that class in-person. In a survey of 600 students, a majority indicated they did not want to return to campus in May to celebrate alongside the Class of 2021, the university said.