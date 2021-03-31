Virginia Tech to hold 15 in-person graduations in Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech in May will hold 15 different in-person graduations in Lane Stadium to abide by COVID-19 gathering rules, the university announced Wednesday.

Tech will confer degrees at an online university-wide commencement featuring a keynote speaker on Friday, May 14.

But across seven days, the university will host college-specific graduations to allow students and family members a chance to celebrate on campus.

Graduating students may invite up to four guests and must register by April 16 to attend an in-person ceremony.

The graduations are expected to last two hours. Colleges with large numbers of students, such as Engineering, will be split up into multiple ceremonies. The in-person commencements will include the reading of students' names, a walk across the stage and an opportunity for photos.

More than 8,000 students are expected to graduate from Tech this spring.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Ralph Northam relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to allow up to 5,000 attendees at outdoor commencement ceremonies.

The university said its plan seeks to balance the need to follow public health guidelines while also offering special moments for students and their families.