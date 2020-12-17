Virginia Tech to hold fall graduation online; mode of May commencement unclear

As an unprecedented fall semester comes to a close, nearly 2,700 Virginia Tech students will graduate Friday in an increasingly familiar manner: online.
The virtual ceremony will honor 2,694 students, including 1,462 undergraduates, who completed their degrees over the summer and fall, according to the school.
Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Tech who gained international notoriety this spring for her expertise in the airborne transmissions of viruses, will serve as commencement speaker.
In a university news release, Marr said it was “a huge honor to be selected as this semester’s speaker.”
“I realized that it shows how the pandemic has come to dominate everyone’s lives, and it reflects the importance of my research and outreach at this moment in time,” she said.
Commencement begins at 6:15 p.m. Friday and will be streamed at vt.edu/commencement.
Other speakers include alumnus Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and author; alumna Queen Claye, an Olympian athlete; Grant Bommer, president of the Class of 2021; and Nikki Giovanni, a poet and a university distinguished professor at Tech.
Graduation for the Class of 2020 in May was the first time Tech, like universities nationwide, held an all-virtual commencement. While the university had planned for an in-person celebration in September for the class, that event had to be scrapped as coronavirus cases continued to rise across the country.
A Tech spokesman said this week that the university still intends to honor the Class of 2020 with an in-person celebration at some point in the future.
He said university officials don’t know yet whether Tech’s commencement scheduled for May 14, 2021, for the Class of 2021, will be in-person or online.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.