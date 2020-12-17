Virginia Tech to hold fall graduation online; mode of May commencement unclear

As an unprecedented fall semester comes to a close, nearly 2,700 Virginia Tech students will graduate Friday in an increasingly familiar manner: online.

The virtual ceremony will honor 2,694 students, including 1,462 undergraduates, who completed their degrees over the summer and fall, according to the school.

Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Tech who gained international notoriety this spring for her expertise in the airborne transmissions of viruses, will serve as commencement speaker.

In a university news release, Marr said it was “a huge honor to be selected as this semester’s speaker.”

“I realized that it shows how the pandemic has come to dominate everyone’s lives, and it reflects the importance of my research and outreach at this moment in time,” she said.

Commencement begins at 6:15 p.m. Friday and will be streamed at vt.edu/commencement.