Virginia Tech to move 70 students to free up quarantine space

Virginia Tech is moving 70 students out of their residence hall to free up more quarantine space on campus for COVID-19 patients.

The university on Tuesday alerted students in East Eggleston Hall that Tech would give them a 20% rebate in housing costs in exchange for relocating this week.

Tech also updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, showing that 119 students were in campus isolation space, out of 172 rooms available.

The dashboard logged 87 more COVID-19 cases since it was last updated Friday, for a total of 500 students and three employees who have tested positive since early August.

Within the last seven days, the university's health center has conducted 1,791 tests and recorded 324 positive tests among students and three positive tests among employees, according to the dashboard.

Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said the relocation of students out of East Eggleston Hall will add about 40 more rooms to Tech's quarantine capacity.