Virginia Tech to require COVID-19 vaccines for students

Virginia Tech had initially determined that it could not require a vaccine because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only allowed the emergency use of the vaccines and hasn’t given them its full approval, but it’s now considering what a vaccine mandate would look like on its large campus with various people who come and go. It’s not issued a directive at this time.

Then Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an opinion in April that said public institutions may condition attendance in various activities or settings on receiving a vaccine. He said it’s up to individual institutions whether or not to require it to protect public health.

“In my opinion, a COVID-19 mandate by a state college or university would be reasonable to control COVID-19 and prevent a campus outbreak,” Herring wrote. He added that institutions should provide reasonable accommodations for those who don’t get vaccinated because of medical conditions or religious objections.

There is some urgency for universities to make a decision soon about a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. With residence halls opening in August, it can take about six weeks between a first dose in a two-dose vaccine and reaching full vaccination. Virginia Tech students must report they have received their necessary vaccine doses by Aug. 6.