Virginia Tech to test those at higher risk for COVID-19; total cases reach 1,000

Virginia Tech will begin more frequent testing of students and employees at higher risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday.

Tech President Tim Sands made the announcement on the same day the university reached 1,000 positive cases of the coronavirus since early August.

“Current testing data indicate the rate of new infections is moving in the right direction,” Sands said in a statement. “The next phase of our testing plan is focused on the health and safety of individuals in high-contact situations. These employees and students, due to the nature of their jobs or academic responsibilities, have a higher level of interaction with the public or each other and may at times be unable to maintain the recommended physical distancing.”

Starting Monday, such “high-contact” individuals on the Blacksburg campus will be tested. The goal is to test all of these roughly 1,100 people every two or three weeks, the president said.

“These tests must be mandatory in order to effectively protect employees and students whose responsibilities involve a greater opportunity to have contact with other individuals,” Sands wrote.