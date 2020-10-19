Virginia Tech vows effort toward in-person classes with spring semester plans

Virginia Tech on Monday said “every effort will be made” for more in-person classes during a spring 2021 semester that will still be altered by COVID-19 precautions.
All courses will be online for the first four days of classes, which begin Jan. 19. The university said this will help with a gradual move-in of residential students and orderly COVID-19 surveillance testing.
While classes may be in person, online or a mix of both based on professors’ needs, the university said, “Every effort will be made to continue making progress towards a return to in-person instruction.”
The typical weeklong spring break will be split up into five separate one-day breaks to discourage travel.
Breaks will be Friday, Feb. 5, Thursday, Feb. 25, Wednesday, March 17, Tuesday, April 6 and Monday, April 26.
“Experience has clearly shown that a break from studies during an academic term is essential for a student’s well-being,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said in Tech’s announcement. “While we want to discourage travel that could aid in the spread of COVID-19, we don’t want to eliminate much needed downtime that students seek for their overall well-being.”
The breaks occur on each day of the week so that no course schedule is disproportionately truncated. Some classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and others Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Classes will end May 5, with exams held May 7 through May 12.
“In sharing this additional information about the spring semester, we are not announcing a change in direction or plans. Rather we are applying our existing strategies to next semester,” President Tim Sands said in a statement. “The decisions we are making are based on past experiences and current information and data, but with the recognition that should circumstances change, our community will be able to adapt as needed. Our hope is that circumstances will improve and that restrictions, over time, can be eased or lifted, but that time will come only if we remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines.”
Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said Monday that the registrar’s office did not yet have a final breakdown of how many classes would be held in person, online or in a hybrid mode. He said that would be finalized before Oct. 27, when registration for spring classes begins. During the fall semester, about 62% of undergraduate courses were online-only, with another 32% hybrid and 6% in person, according to figures from August. Graduate courses included 60% of classes online, 29% hybrid and 11% in person.
The university recognizes the desire of faculty and students to get back to in-person instruction, including classes held in studios, laboratories and the field, Owczarski said.
“It goes without saying that COVID has made it more challenging to have these types of learning experiences. We all look forward to returning to that learning environment when we are able to do so,” he said in an email. “This fall, faculty have successfully developed courses to best deliver instruction in a COVID environment. Our hope in 2021 is we can find ways to increase student-faculty interaction as soon as we are able to.”
Students living on campus must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the spring, as Tech required for the fall semester. Move-in begins Saturday, Jan. 16, and testing will take place in Lane Stadium.
Since that testing will take “several days to allow for the tests to be given and the results to be returned,” Owczarski wrote, the first week of online-only classes “will provide greater flexibility to move students back in and complete initial testing.”
The university is also asking all students once again to quarantine themselves for 14 days before coming back to campus. Tech will hold a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. on Thursday to answer questions about the spring semester plans.
While the university said undergraduate commencement is scheduled to be held May 14, the “format and delivery” of each graduation will be decided later. Tech’s May 2020 commencement was the first time the ceremony was held virtually.
