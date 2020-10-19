Virginia Tech vows effort toward in-person classes with spring semester plans

“It goes without saying that COVID has made it more challenging to have these types of learning experiences. We all look forward to returning to that learning environment when we are able to do so,” he said in an email. “This fall, faculty have successfully developed courses to best deliver instruction in a COVID environment. Our hope in 2021 is we can find ways to increase student-faculty interaction as soon as we are able to.”

Students living on campus must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the spring, as Tech required for the fall semester. Move-in begins Saturday, Jan. 16, and testing will take place in Lane Stadium.

Since that testing will take “several days to allow for the tests to be given and the results to be returned,” Owczarski wrote, the first week of online-only classes “will provide greater flexibility to move students back in and complete initial testing.”

The university is also asking all students once again to quarantine themselves for 14 days before coming back to campus. Tech will hold a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. on Thursday to answer questions about the spring semester plans.

While the university said undergraduate commencement is scheduled to be held May 14, the “format and delivery” of each graduation will be decided later. Tech’s May 2020 commencement was the first time the ceremony was held virtually.

