Virginia Tech's architecture school changes name

Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture and Urban Studies is now renamed as the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design.

The change took effect on July 1 after it was approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

“The new organizational structure will provide greater visibility for arts, design and architecture programs by grouping them together and locating all studio and performance-based instruction related to arts and design classes in one college,” said Rosemary Blieszner, alumni distinguished professor and interim dean of the newly named college, in a news release.

The realignment will transfer the School of Performing Arts, with its programs in theatre arts, cinema and music, from its current home in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences (CLAHS) to the reshaped college, joining the School of Architecture, the School of Visual Arts and the School of Design, according to the release.

In addition, the reorganization relocates the Myers-Lawson School of Construction to the College of Engineering and the School of Public and International Affairs to CLAHS.

“This reorganization would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of college and academic program leaders and administrative staff from many areas of our campus,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clarke, in the release. “Their hard work and the engagement of faculty and staff in guiding this process have positioned the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design for further success. The transfer of the Myers-Lawson School of Construction to the College of Engineering and the School of Public and International Affairs to the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences will allow each program to partner more closely with like-minded disciplines and enhance their national visibility.”

According to Blieszner, the decision-making process involved input from school directors, faculty, staff, advisory board members, and deans across the affected colleges and departments, as well as the provost and the president.

“This is an exciting and rare opportunity for faculty and staff to have input on reformulating a college, creating a new vision for its schools, and searching for a new dean,” she said in the release.

Virginia Tech associate professor of practice Martha Sullivan, program chair for industrial design, is among faculty who contributed to the plan to form the new school of design.

“College of Architecture, Arts, and Design is a more inclusive name that accurately represents the college’s disciplines and practice moving forward,” she said in the release.

No changes are proposed for degree requirements, courses, faculty appointments or rank, advisors or staff as a result of the reorganization, according to the release.

Although the transition will include relocating the university’s civilian marching band, The Marching Virginians, to the newly named school, Blieszner said that the leadership, operations and alumni chapter of the band will not change. Since their creation in 1974, The Marching Virginians have performed for hundreds of nationally televised football games and appeared in numerous parades. The band includes more than 350 student musicians from majors across the university.