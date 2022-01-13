Virginia Tech's Boundless Impact campaign passes $1 billion mark

Virginia Tech's most ambitious fundraising effort passed the $1 billion mark with more than 100,000 donors, the university announced Thursday.

The $1.5 billion Boundless Impact campaign will fund a number of initiatives, including the school's Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia, growing the school’s health sciences presence in Roanoke, and achieving the school’s inclusion and diversity recruiting goals. The university had earlier in 2021 said that it had raised $850.8 million as of June 30.

Campaign dollars given or committed were nearly $1.04 billion as of Dec. 31. That amount represented more than 69% of the total campaign goal of $1.5 billion, and was reached with just under 43% of the campaign timeframe having elapsed, according to a university news release.

Boundless Impact began in a quiet phase in July 2017, was launched publicly in October 2019, and is projected to end in December 2027. Passing the $1 billion threshold included multiple fundraising records, including the largest corporate gift, the largest gift from a Virginia Tech graduate, and the most dollars raised and donors participating in a Giving Day.

“Virginia Tech’s community of alumni, friends, and industry partners stepped forward in remarkable fashion throughout 2021,” university President Tim Sands said in the release. “We deeply appreciate this generosity, which fuels learning, discovery, and outreach throughout the university and the many communities we serve worldwide.”

In addition to its philanthropic goal for the campaign, Virginia Tech is also striving to engage 100,000 alumni in meaningful ways over the course of Boundless Impact.

“We set ambitious goals with Boundless Impact, and the Hokie Nation has gone above and beyond in answering our call,” said Charlie Phlegar, the university’s vice president for advancement, in the release. “Thousands of gifts of every size made by Virginia Tech alumni and friends have an enormous impact on the university. This generosity is a real testament to the strength and dedication of our university community.”

Examples of giving from the past year, according to the release, include:

February’s Giving Day, which engaged nearly 13,000, who collectively gave over $6.3 million.

The Hokie Socks campaign in late November and early December, which saw more than 3,000 alumni make their first gift of the fiscal year (which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year). In total, more than 10,000 pairs of limited-edition Hokie socks were sent to supporters in thanks for their gifts during the socks campaign.

January’s announcement of a $10 million gift by alumni couple Mehul and Hema Sanghani to name the Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, which will be headquartered at the university’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

May’s announcement of the largest corporate gift ever made to Virginia Tech — $50 million — which came from Boeing in support of scholarships, programs, and other efforts at the Innovation Campus.

Seven-figure giving in support of the Global Business and Analytics Complex by Pamplin alumni Mary McVay and Chris Shean was announced in June and October, respectively.

Northrop Grumman’s commitment of $12.5 million to create a Center of Quantum Architecture and Software Development at the Innovation Campus was announced in November.

December saw the announcement of a $35 million gift by alumnus Norris Mitchell and his wife, Wendy. Their gift, the largest ever made by a Virginia Tech graduate, will advance a long-anticipated project to replace the College of Engineering’s Randolph Hall with what will be the largest building on the university’s Blacksburg campus.