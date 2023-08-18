Virginia Tech expects this year’s freshman class to number more than 7,000, the university announced as students return to campus for the fall semester.

The university won’t have official fall enrollment numbers until after its fall census in September, but the Office of Undergraduate Admission’s latest snapshot of the incoming class indicates that the university is on track to achieve its goals of 7,085 first-year students and a 1,026 transfer students drawing from a record pool of 47,128 first-year and 3,209 transfer applications, according to a university news release.

Here’s a look at some other numbers from this year’s incoming class:

72 countries represented.

47 states represented.

2,244 high schools represented.

4.08 average GPA of the group — the 2021-22 group was 4.04.

“We are excited to welcome this incoming class, which is the strongest when measured by GPA,” Juan Espinoza, associate vice provost and director of admissions, said in the release. “It is clear that they are a talented group, and we are excited to be part of their journey as we prepare them to be our future leaders.

The class, according to the release, is also geographically diverse and academically strong:

59% come from Virginia Community College System institutions.

25 countries represented.

22 states represented.

413 high schools represented.

3.49 average GPA of the group — the 2021-22 group was 3.51.