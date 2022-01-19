Virginia Tech's Sands announces new research center, recaps year

Virginia Tech will integrate its studies of information sciences and quantum mechanics at a planned new research center in Blacksburg, school President Tim Sands said during his annual State of the University address Wednesday.

Sands addressed a live audience of 50 and what was estimated at more than 1,000 people watching online as he gave the 2022 speech at the Moss Arts Center.

The nearly 30-minute address underscored dozens of accomplishments in science, fundraising, infrastructure and other key areas that occurred during the past year or will occur soon. Sands took no questions; one faculty member who wished to ask about leadership was assured he could get a message to the president at a later time.

Speaking from a script projected onto a screen, Sands said the new research complex will be called the Virginia Tech Center for Quantum Information Science and Engineering. University physics professor Sophia Economou will lead it, Sands said.

The center will grapple with information science using the power of quantum mechanics, the discipline that tries to make sense of the “murky, counterintuitive behavior of particles at atomic and subatomic scales,” the university said. The center is expected to yield new insights into how information can be stored, manipulated and shared, officials said.

Sands did not give its total cost or a specific location, but officials said a kickoff workshop will be announced later this year.

Among other highlights, Tech feels it successfully managed the pandemic, Sands said, by transitioning rapidly to remote and hybrid learning and operations. The school’s vaccination rate is 95%, he said.

The university mobilized its labs to develop testing and surveillance tools that ended up being used statewide.

“It demonstrated the real-time impact that university research can have on communities,” Sands said.

Tech also broke ground on construction of its Innovation Campus in Alexandria associated with planned East Coast headquarters of Amazon.

The university expects to hold a grand opening for a new research facility later this year at the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, a collaboration between Tech, Children’s National Hospital and Johnson & Johnson, Sands said.

Also this year, Tech plans to open what will be its new Data & Decision Sciences building, part of a future complex geared to business-science collaboration.

A new school of construction is coming, as is a new engineering building, the latter paid for with the largest alumnus donation the school ever received, Sands said. The engineering complex will be enormous.

“When complete, the 284,000-square-foot facility will be the largest building in Blacksburg,” Sands said.

Applications to attend Tech continue to pile up, with 45,000 received for this coming fall. Sands said the university is committed to holding undergraduate enrollment at 30,000 while it adds such basic infrastructure as residence and dining facilities.

There are also efforts being made to support the mental health and well being of members of the campus community; improve transportation and accessibility with more elevators; expand access to child care; and stay on course to become carbon neutral by 2030, Sands said.

Sands referred briefly to his decision three months ago to create an internal task force on student sexual assault, the Sexual Violence Culture and Climate Work Group, but had no other update about its work.

Sands, too, said fundraising is yielding explosive results.

Boundless Impact: The Campaign for Virginia Tech reached $1 billion, or 75% of its goal, at the end of 2021. It will continue into 2027, Sands said.

The school's endowment reached $1.69 billion, growing beyond expectations with money that is used to attract and retain top faculty and make college affordable to more students, Sands said.

Some 20% of Tech alums donated money, well above an estimate compiled by U.S. News & World Report that found that colleges on an average receive money from 8% of their alums, Sands said.

“They like what they see and are investing in our future,” he said.

This is the university’s 150th year — its sesquicentennial — a time of like few in its history, the university president said as he wrapped up.

An earlier key moment occurred when Tech became a comprehensive university about 50 years ago, he said. Another occurred when it set out to become a leading research university 20 years ago. This is another such time — a signature moment, he said — with the university now bent on becoming what Sands called a leading global university research institution.

“It’s going to be a great year, so let's go Hokies," he said.

