Virginia Tech's Sands announces work group amid increased reports of sexual violence

These are people “who can get things accomplished. These are the people who can change the university,” Owczarski said. Asked about the involvement of only two students, he said “everyone on that work group brings the voices of the students they work with to the table as well.”

In his statement, Sands acknowledged the contribution of “students who have voiced concern, including those who participated in a United Feminist Movement demonstration held in front of Burruss Hall on Sept 28.”

The United Feminist Movement, a campus group, rallied in late September for what it called a comprehensive university response to sexual violence, adding in a statement, “we have been waiting for years.”

A UFM group leader could not be reached Thursday. Larissa Schneider, a member who spoke at the September event, said Thursday that the UFM learned about the work group's creation Wednesday when the university published an online report.