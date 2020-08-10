Virginia Tech's Sands defends in-person teaching as start of classes nears

“Our biggest risks are likely to result from behaviors that individuals can control, such as off-campus gatherings and travel to and from hot spots,” Sands said. “We will be burdened with those risks whether we are remote or not because many of our students, as well as staff and faculty, are already living in our community, and they will continue to do so if we are forced into remote operation.”

Sands also said Tech would lose money if it canceled in-person classes.

“And while financial considerations will not override health considerations in our decision-making, they would be consequential for Virginia Tech and for our community,” Sands said.

The university estimates it would lose as much as $210 million if all classes went online.