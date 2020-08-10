Virginia Tech's Sands defends in-person teaching as start of classes nears

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands issued a defense Sunday of the university’s plans to hold in-person classes starting in two weeks but hedged, “we will move to remote operation if public health considerations dictate.”
The president’s statement comes as Blacksburg prepares to crack down on student parties, after the city of Radford banned large gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“As we approach the start of the fall semester, I know many of you have concerns related to our decision to start the fall in a residential model, with some of our teaching and learning conducted in an in-person format,” Sands wrote. “One question I’ve heard from numerous members of our community: Wouldn’t it be safer to start the semester without residential students and with all instruction offered only online, similar to what some other Virginia colleges and universities have recently announced?”
The answer, largely, is no, the president said.
“Our biggest risks are likely to result from behaviors that individuals can control, such as off-campus gatherings and travel to and from hot spots,” Sands said. “We will be burdened with those risks whether we are remote or not because many of our students, as well as staff and faculty, are already living in our community, and they will continue to do so if we are forced into remote operation.”
Sands also said Tech would lose money if it canceled in-person classes.
“And while financial considerations will not override health considerations in our decision-making, they would be consequential for Virginia Tech and for our community,” Sands said.
The university estimates it would lose as much as $210 million if all classes went online.
“I’m often asked why we can’t just use our endowment or cash reserves to ride out a remote fall," he said. "Considering the restrictions on our endowment and cash reserves, as well as state laws that limit the transfer of funds across divisions of the university, a remote fall would undoubtedly result in loss of employment for many of our valued employees. Executive salary reductions, furloughs, and other measures would not be sufficient to cover the gap. Besides the obvious hardship that would befall those employees and the rippling impacts on our communities, our ability to support quality instruction and our research enterprise would be impacted."
