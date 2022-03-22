Virginia Tech's Shushok to be next Roanoke College president

Roanoke College announced Tuesday the successor to retiring President Michael Maxey, naming a Virginia Tech administrator to assume the office in July.

Frank Shushok Jr., currently Virginia Tech's vice president for student affairs, is ending a 13-year tenure with the Hokies to become the 12th president of the Maroons. The decision came on a unanimous vote by the Roanoke College Board of Trustees Monday, according to a Roanoke College announcement.

With 30 years’ experience in higher education, Shushok is known for his passion to combine academic and student life, championing faculty’s role in student development, according to the announcement.

“Everywhere at Roanoke College, there are structures and individuals committed to a kind of deep learning that emboldens the human spirit, strengthens public discourse, and becomes a true north for what matters most,” Shushok said in the announcement. “I admired this community the moment I discovered it, and I am honored to join the faculty and staff in pursuit of such a worthy calling.”

As Virginia Tech’s vice president for student affairs, Shushok directs 25 departments and units, providing leadership for one of the nation’s largest student affairs divisions, leading maintenance and renovation of more than 30% of Virginia Tech’s physical campus, the announcement said.

In 2017, Shushok was named a Fellow of the American Council on Education and took up residency at Wake Forest University, where he focused on fundraising, alumni engagement and enrollment strategy.

“Frank Shushok is inquisitive, a great listener, and thinks creatively about educating the whole person, linking the academic life of students to their entire collegiate experience,” said Nathan O. Hatch, president emeritus of Wake Forest University, the Roanoke College announcement.. “I can think of no one better to lead Roanoke College in their aim to help students build lives of meaning and purpose."

Shushok holds a B.S. in history from Baylor University, an M.A. in higher education and student affairs administration from The Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in higher education policy, planning and analysis from the University of Maryland, College Park.

He formerly worked, too, at Baylor.

“As a national thought leader in residential education and student well-being, Virginia Tech has been fortunate to have Frank Shushok as our vice president for student affairs,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “While he will be greatly missed at Virginia Tech, higher education in the Commonwealth has gained a talented new leader and we wish him all the best.”

After Maxey announced his retirement plans last year, Roanoke College conducted a five-month nationwide search for its next president, with Shushok selected out of more than 100 applicants, the college said.

Malon Courts is chairman of the Roanoke College Board of Trustees, and said in the announcement that Shushok will propel the college forward.

“Throughout the Presidential search, Dr. Shushok inspired us with his spirit, energy and centered dedication to student learning,” Courts said in the announcement. “He understands the value of who we are, our culture, people and traditions, including the importance of our rich Lutheran heritage.”

Maxey is retiring in July, after a career with Roanoke College beginning 1985, and serving as president since 2007. His leadership and career was commemorated by the Virginia General Assembly last month.

Of Shushok, Maxey said in the announcement: “What struck me about Frank is how engaging he is and how interested he is in getting to know others,” Maxey said. “His commitment to enriching the Roanoke community is clear. The College is in good hands with Dr. Shushok.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.