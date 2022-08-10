Virginia Western Community College offering new health care programs

Virginia Western Community College will be offering two new health care programs when the fall semester starts later this month.

The physical therapy assistant and surgical technology programs are inherited from Radford University Carilion, which has planned to pass the two-year programs to VWCC since merging with Jefferson College of Health Sciences in 2019.

Students will also have the opportunity to earn a degree as an occupational therapist assistant beginning in 2025, but in the meantime RUC will continue to offer the program, according to a VWCC news release.

After completing prerequisite courses, students typically complete the program in two years.

“They gain clinical experience in the second year and ultimately earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Physical Therapist Assistant. RUC’s final cohort graduated in spring 2022, and Virginia Western expects 24 students in this inaugural class,” the release states.

The program’s transition from RUC to Virginia Western has been in the works since 2019, when Dr. Jordan Tucker was hired as program administrator to develop the curriculum, plan the campus laboratory space and procure equipment and resources, according to the release.

Elizabeth Wilmer, the vice president for student and academic affairs, said the students will get the same quality education from VWCC as they would have at RUC, but for a fraction of the cost.

The cost per credit hour at RUC is $387, compared to just over $170 per credit hour at the community college, which she attributes to lower operating costs for VWCC.

"It is part of our mission as a community college to offer affordable educations for our students," she said.

Wilmer said the average wages for the positions in Virginia are competitive as well, with physical therapy assistants making roughly $60,000 a year and surgical technicians making nearly $50,000.

More than 70% of students who graduate from health care programs at VWCC go directly into the workforce, according to the release.

While the physical therapy program will have the 24 students in its inaugural class, the surgical program will have 11 transfers and approximately 13-15 new students, according to Wilmer.

VWCC will be leasing space from RUC for the surgical program, according to Wilmer, who noted the hospital RUC now operates already has a furnished surgical room where students can get hands-on experience.

For more information on Virginia Western at its program offerings, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.