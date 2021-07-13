VMI begins adopting recommended changes following investigation

Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, VMI's superintendent, addressed the SCHEV board Tuesday at its first meeting since the report was released, saying he believes VMI has already taken some major steps forward since media reports first highlighted problems over a year ago.

"I think it will put us in a better place as an institution in the state of Virginia so that young men and women who want to come to VMI, who want to undertake the experience at VMI, can find their place," Wins said.

In the past year, VMI has removed the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson from campus. Jackson’s name is in the process of being removed from campus buildings, and art is being recontextualized. The iconography has received most of the pushback from the VMI community, particularly alumni, Wins said.