VMI commandant to retire at end of school year

Col. William Wanovich, commandant of the Virginia Military Institute, will retire at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, the military college announced last week. Wanovich has served as commandant since 2014, where he oversees military training for the Corps of Cadets.

His decision to retire is unrelated to the ongoing scrutiny facing VMI, according to spokesman Bill Wyatt. Wanovich made the decision over the summer and informed VMI leadership in September, Wyatt said. VMI is currently undergoing an independent investigation surrounding its culture and policies, which state leaders ordered in October following a series of stories by the Washington Post alleging systemic racism.

Wanovich is in charge of the daily military regimen of VMI's Corps of Cadets. During his time as commandant, Wanovich also oversaw cadets' participation in the inaugural parades of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ralph Northam, the latter of whom is a VMI alumnus.