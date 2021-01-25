VMI commandant to retire at end of school year

Col. William Wanovich, commandant of the Virginia Military Institute, will retire at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, the military college announced last week. Wanovich has served as commandant since 2014, where he oversees military training for the Corps of Cadets.
His decision to retire is unrelated to the ongoing scrutiny facing VMI, according to spokesman Bill Wyatt. Wanovich made the decision over the summer and informed VMI leadership in September, Wyatt said. VMI is currently undergoing an independent investigation surrounding its culture and policies, which state leaders ordered in October following a series of stories by the Washington Post alleging systemic racism.
Wanovich is in charge of the daily military regimen of VMI's Corps of Cadets. During his time as commandant, Wanovich also oversaw cadets' participation in the inaugural parades of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ralph Northam, the latter of whom is a VMI alumnus.
"Col. Wanovich has instilled a great deal of professionalism and integrity to the Corps of Cadets during his time as commandant," interim Superintedent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins said in a statement. "We appreciate his dedication to the Institute and service to the nation and commonwealth."
While commandant, Wanovich faced some scrutiny after being photographed next to cadets who dressed as "Trump's wall" in 2017 for Halloween, a cardboard replica of the proposed wall along the U.S-Mexican border. At the time, school officials said that the costume "was in poor taste and demonstrated a lack of appreciation that it was offensive."
Wanovich graduated from VMI in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in economics and commissioned into the U.S. Army as an infantry officer.
During his 27-year career in the Army, Wanovich deployed to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, provided humanitarian assistance as part of Operation Hurricane Andrew and worked in a security assistance role in Egypt, Africa and Iraq, according to the news release. He also was secretary of the Coalition Joint Staff and special troops battalion commander for the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, and deployed to Iraq multiple times.
Wanovich also holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
He returned to VMI in 2010, where he was professor of military science of the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps unit, the largest ROTC program at VMI. During his four years in that position, nearly 400 cadets commissioned into the Army, and the military college received the MacArthur Award twice, which honors ROTC unit excellence.