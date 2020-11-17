VMI committee begins work reviewing memorials and names with Confederate ties

The committee's mission is to provide "oversight of all policies and practices related to the naming of buildings and places on Post, as well as the existence of statues, commemorations and memorials on Post," Hines read from the charter.

In addition to looking at the past, Hines said the committee also must look toward the future and ask who else is deserving of recognition.

VMI Museum System Executive Director Keith Gibson, a member of the committee, provided a brief historical overview of VMI before presenting a draft inventory of 35 statues, monuments, building names, plaques, paintings and other memorials.

"All of these facilities have been identified because of the relationship that that individual at some point in their life might have had in service to the Confederacy or carrying some other Confederate iconography," he said.

The committee directed Gibson and his staff to next prepare recommendations for review criteria and to produce a shorter, prioritized list of items. In the meantime, Hines asked his fellow committee members to solicit input from the larger VMI community.

"We need to hear views of affected people," he said.

