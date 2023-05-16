LEXINGTON — Virginia Military Institute graduates have strong answers to a most important recurring life question, said Gov. Glenn Youngkin during commencement ceremonies Tuesday.

“Class of 2023, when you ask yourself, ‘who am I?’ Stand tall and answer confidently,” Youngkin said. “Because you are a VMI graduate, and you will inspire the world.”

Youngkin said the more than 300 graduating cadets are already well-equipped to answer such a question. They owe that preparation to their education, he said.

“You will be whatever you resolve to be,” Youngkin said. “I don't believe there is a graduating class anywhere in the United States of America quite like you, the class of 2023. Thank you, VMI.”

From the Cameron Hall basketball court on Tuesday, graduates in grey cadet uniform move forward to new posts, leading in the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. From there, they will make careers as warriors, engineers, healthcare workers, business leaders, ministers and so much more, Youngkin said.

“Each of you has woven into the very fiber of your being the pillars of honor and service and courage,” Youngkin said. “These are qualities that will lead you to great service, and take you down paths that not many will travel.”

Four of this year’s VMI graduates were commissioned into the Taiwanese Armed Forces, he said.

“Ready to defend your home against aggression from the People’s Republic of China,” Youngkin said. “Please know that we stand with you.”

Youngkin evoked names of previous VMI graduates who during their lives made great sacrifices, including Jonathan Daniels, who was shot and killed by a county deputy in Alabama while shielding Ruby Sales, a 17-year-old Black civil rights activist, from the attack.

"Jonathan Daniels heroically answered the question, 'who am I?'" Youngkin said. "He was selflessly looking out for others, and there is nothing more honorable than giving one's life for another."

The speech from Youngkin, a Republican, did not directly include any mentions of diversity, equity or inclusion, after Virginia Chief Diversity Officer Martin Brown said “DEI is dead,” during a lecture to Virginia Military Institute employees last month.

Youngkin has since faced calls from lawmakers to fire Brown, including from former Gov. Doug Wilder, a Democrat.

While he did not explicitly mention those diversity terms that have become a source of political disagreement nationwide, Youngkin did once mention "The Cadet" student newspaper, which won awards this month from the Virginia Press Association related to its 2022 coverage of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Diversity did get a mention during introductory remarks by Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Cedric T. Wins.

“The world you are entering consists of people from all walks of life, with many different experiences and different backgrounds and values,” Wins said. “This diverse group will have various talents not unlike what you have seen among yourselves here at VMI.”

Wins was named head of VMI in 2021, after his predecessor retired in 2020 amid scrutiny about a school culture of racism and sexism.

“One of the things I’d like you to take away as you graduate is my recollection of the turmoil about our culture that was imposed upon the entire corps, and my message to you upon my arrival,” Wins said. “Those challenges were never about you. They’ve been third-class.”

Wins said his message to students at the time was to “own the narrative, and let people see who you really are as cadets of character.”

In addition to the usual physical and classroom challenges endured by VMI cadets, Wins said the class of 2023 also persevered through the onset and height of COVID-19’s effects on school and society.

“As we all know, life is full of the unexpected,” Wins said. “What matters is how we respond.”

Cadet Samuel Wolfe was elected valedictorian by his classmates. He said out of 550 cadets who matriculated as the school's class of 2023, just more than 300 graduates remain.

“Right now, America needs principled warriors, officers, even fathers and mothers,” Wolfe said. “Let's be willing, then, to be the leaders this nation so desperately needs.”

