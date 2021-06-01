VMI report: School's reluctance to change is disadvantage to minorities, females

A final report examining Virginia Military Institute's culture and policies was published Tuesday, closing out a five-month investigation that was prompted by allegations of racism.
The final report prepared by an investigative team recommends that VMI acknowledge that there are racial and gender disparities in how cadets are treated and that the military institute's culture creates and reinforces barriers to addressing those problems. The report states that because VMI is a state-supported college, taxpayers and the General Assembly must hold VMI accountable for implementing improvements.
"VMI’s overall unwillingness to change — or even question its practices and traditions in a meaningful way — has sustained systems that disadvantage minority and female cadets and faculty, and has left VMI trailing behind its peer institutions," investigators wrote. "If VMI refuses to think critically about its past and present, and to confront how racial and ethnic minorities and women experience VMI, it will remain a school for white men."
VMI leaders received a copy of the report Tuesday and are in the process of reviewing the findings.
"These are serious allegations and are being treated as such," Board of Visitors President John Boland and President-elect Thomas Watjen said in a statement. "VMI is not immune to the challenges all colleges face in this area, and there have been incidents on our campus which we have documented and shared as part of this investigation. Let us be clear though, this behavior has never been tolerated and, as an oversight board, we are committed to assuring every action is being taken to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all at our school."
An investigative team from Barnes & Thornburg spent the past few months surveying and interviewing current students and faculty and pouring over tens of thousands of pages of documents related to issues such as discipline.
The Roanoke Times first published a story a year ago recounting the experiences of Black alumni, and their request that the college take down the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. It wasn't until the Washington Post published a story months later that top state leaders reacted, which included Gov. Ralph Northam, a 1981 VMI graduate, to call for an investigation.
The college has made progress since the start of the investigation. It removed the statue of Jackson from campus in December. Jackson’s name is being removed from campus buildings. It's hiring a chief diversity officer soon. The college also began making changes before media reports about racism allegations and the state’s involvement, including ending the practice a few years ago of making cadets salute the Jackson statue.
"It won’t be the first time VMI has gone through a period of change or adjustments," Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins told alumni during a video town hall last month about the report. "This will just be another time. On the back end of it, the intent is we’ll come out better than we have ever been.”
While problems with the treatment of Black cadets prompted the investigation, the experiences of female cadets received a lot of scrutiny from investigators. The report said sexual assault is "prevalent at VMI yet it is inadequately addressed by the institute." In a survey conducted by the investigative team, 14% of female cadets reported being sexually assaulted at VMI.
It hasn't been a smooth investigation.
The investigative team has accused VMI of stonewalling throughout the process, saying it was slow in producing documents and that several key senior administrators have declined interviews while others refused to discuss certain topics.
Leaders at VMI have accused the investigative team of crafting biased survey questions that were "purposely prejudicial to VMI" and included "misleading" and incomplete information in interim reports.
The investigation into VMI has been particularly divisive, with VMI’s defenders — especially the college’s alumni — arguing that Northam and other state leaders rushed to judge the college. Shortly after Northam called for an investigation, his administration and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly forced retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III to resign as superintendent. Wins as succeeded him as the institute's first Black superintendent.
Tom Slater, a 1966 VMI graduate and top Richmond attorney, resigned from his position as vice chair of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia last month in protest of the handling of the investigation. VMI requested to review and discuss the findings and recommendations prior to the report being made public, but the state council and law firm declined. Slater argued that was abnormal.
Check back on this story later today for an updated story about the report's findings and recommendations as well as responses.