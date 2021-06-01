VMI report: School's reluctance to change is disadvantage to minorities, females

A final report examining Virginia Military Institute's culture and policies was published Tuesday, closing out a five-month investigation that was prompted by allegations of racism.

The final report prepared by an investigative team recommends that VMI acknowledge that there are racial and gender disparities in how cadets are treated and that the military institute's culture creates and reinforces barriers to addressing those problems. The report states that because VMI is a state-supported college, taxpayers and the General Assembly must hold VMI accountable for implementing improvements.

"VMI’s overall unwillingness to change — or even question its practices and traditions in a meaningful way — has sustained systems that disadvantage minority and female cadets and faculty, and has left VMI trailing behind its peer institutions," investigators wrote. "If VMI refuses to think critically about its past and present, and to confront how racial and ethnic minorities and women experience VMI, it will remain a school for white men."

VMI leaders received a copy of the report Tuesday and are in the process of reviewing the findings.