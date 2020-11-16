VMI superintendent search committee outlines timeline for selection, begins search firm negotiations

In its first meeting, Virginia Military Institute's superintendent search committee on Monday reviewed the timeline for selecting a new leader and heard from three search firm finalists.
Following a closed session that lasted nearly three hours, the 13-member committee voted to authorize committee Chair Gene Scott to negotiate with a yet-to-be-named search firm. The firm's name will be made public once a contract is finalized, Scott said.
The committee will begin recruiting superintendent candidates in December, according to a tentative timeline presented by Director of Institute Assessment and Evaluation Col. Lee Rakes, who is assisting the search committee.
Under the timeline, screening and evaluation of candidates would take place in January, interviews in February and further evaluation and nominations in March.
Rakes cautioned that the timeline is not set in stone.
"I don’t see this shrinking; if anything, it would probably go another month maybe into April or May," he said.
The VMI Board of Visitors will make the final appointment. Ten of the 13 committee members sit on the board.
The search committee hopes to have a permanent superintendent in place by summer.
Board of Visitors President John "Bill" Boland said naming a superintendent is "probably the most important function that the Board of Visitors has."
"I think all of us on the call knew we would be here doing this job. I don’t think anybody anticipated that it would be now or under these circumstances," he said, referencing the military college's recent leadership shakeup.
Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III resigned as VMI's top leader last month. He had been considering retirement for some time, but stepped down after he learned that Gov. Ralph Northam and other state leaders "had lost confidence in my leadership," he wrote in his resignation letter.
Though pressure from state leaders to enact changes had been building for months, a lengthy report in The Washington Post detailing a hostile environment for Black cadets pushed Northam and Democratic leadership to order an independent, third-party investigation into the school's culture.
The Board of Visitors last week appointed retired Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins as interim superintendent.
In opening remarks on Monday, Boland offered a bit of advice to his fellow search committee members:
"Often, the best candidate that you’ll find for a presidency ... they don’t know that they want the job, and they’re not interested in the job," he said. "And it’s our job to go find them and convince them that they’re the right person for the job."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!