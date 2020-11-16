VMI superintendent search committee outlines timeline for selection, begins search firm negotiations

In its first meeting, Virginia Military Institute's superintendent search committee on Monday reviewed the timeline for selecting a new leader and heard from three search firm finalists.

Following a closed session that lasted nearly three hours, the 13-member committee voted to authorize committee Chair Gene Scott to negotiate with a yet-to-be-named search firm. The firm's name will be made public once a contract is finalized, Scott said.

The committee will begin recruiting superintendent candidates in December, according to a tentative timeline presented by Director of Institute Assessment and Evaluation Col. Lee Rakes, who is assisting the search committee.

Under the timeline, screening and evaluation of candidates would take place in January, interviews in February and further evaluation and nominations in March.

Rakes cautioned that the timeline is not set in stone.

"I don’t see this shrinking; if anything, it would probably go another month maybe into April or May," he said.

The VMI Board of Visitors will make the final appointment. Ten of the 13 committee members sit on the board.