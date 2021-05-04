VMI to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from buildings, contextualize art

A sculpture on the grounds called "Virginia Mourning Her Dead" will also have its symbolism expanded beyond honoring the cadets who fought at New Market to cadets who died in all war and military conflicts since the college's founding in 1839. The sculpture is of a female figure representing Virginia, sitting on the remains of a fortress, her foot resting on broken cannons overgrown with ivy. The remains of several young men who died in the battle are set inside the foundation of the sculpture.

Moses Ezekiel, an 1866 VMI graduate and member of the New Market Corps, created the sculpture. It was dedicated in 1903.

A law firm is in the middle of conducting an independent investigation into the culture at VMI, with an emphasis on race. The Roanoke Times first published a story last June recounting the experiences of Black alumni, and their request that the college take down the statue of Jackson, which cadets had to salute or be punished up until a few years ago.

The investigation, ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam, a VMI alum, is expected to be completed next month.

VMI removed the statue of Jackson from campus in December. Last month, VMI named Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins as its first Black superintendent, and he has said he wants to prioritize ensuring the community is diverse and inclusive so all cadets are comfortable at VMI. Kasey Meredith will be the first woman to lead the Corps of Cadets as regimental commander for the 2021-22 school year.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.