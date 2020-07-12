Vote scheduled for Roanoke County return-to-school plan

The Roanoke County School Board will vote Wednesday on the reopening plan for the 2020–21 school year, finalizing a weeks-long discussion over how county schools should safely reopen on Aug. 13.
A presentation will be given before the vote takes place, but spokesman Chuck Lionberger said it "remains to be seen" whether that will involve drastic changes from what's been previously presented by Superintendent Ken Nicely.
Over the past several weeks, several school board members have asked Nicely to explore the possibility of sending all elementary-aged students to the classroom five days a week, and a contingent of parents have asked the district to allow all students the choice to attend daily. The current iteration of the plan calls for pre-K through second grade to attend daily in-person; older students to attend twice a week supplemented by remote learning; and a 100% remote-instruction option.
Nicely also said it may be possible for pre-K through second-grade students to distance at 3 feet instead of 6 feet, per guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, allowing for the possibility that third-graders also attend daily.
Wednesday's vote, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the district's central office, will be the culmination of a local debate that school boards across the country are currently having. All five Roanoke County School Board members have continuously emphasized that they care deeply about students and teachers, and that they plan to follow health guidelines. But they have disagreed about whether a plan can be created that gets even more students back in the classroom.
The debate eventually triggered Don Butzer's resignation as chair of the board. Butzer, who remains a school board member, wrote in a resignation letter that he believed politics had seeped into the debate and felt that he lost a majority of the board's confidence.