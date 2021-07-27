Washington and Lee names new academic center for teaching race after Ted DeLaney

Delaney was born in Lexington in 1943. He planned to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta, but his mother didn't want to him to go there because of safety concerns with the city's ongoing civil rights movement. He worked at Washington and Lee as a custodian, took classes and graduated in 1985, and then pursued a doctorate at the College of William and Mary University. When he returned to Washington and Lee University, he pressured the school to think about its legacy, getting the school to add courses on slavery and civil rights.

“Ted was known to people across the W&L community as a wise, thoughtful, and generous teacher whose passion for justice and inclusion was evident both in the classroom and in his scholarship,” Washington and Lee President William Dudley said in a statement. “Ted’s work provided keen insights into the history of the university and the local community. His personal history and the example that he set for all of us represent the best of the university’s core values. The center that bears Ted’s name will be a model for the work that was so important to him and remains so critical to the understanding and advancement of our society in the future.”