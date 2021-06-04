Washington and Lee to keep its name

University faculty members were mostly in favor of dropping Lee's name, voting 188-51 to do so during a meeting last summer. Some students also advocated for removing Lee's name by organizing a campus walkout event at the end of the school year to express their position.

Banners with the words "Retain the Name" were displayed on campus and signs around Lexington, and pamphlet's about Lee's association with the university were left at buildings.

Four months after surrendering to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in Appomattox in 1865, Lee was invited to serve as president of what was then called Washington College. He filled the role for five years until his death. He was revered for his work there at the time, credited with stabilizing the college's finances and modernizing its curriculum. Shortly after his death, the university was renamed in his honor. He is entombed on the campus in Lexington, where the Confederacy's legacy is seeped into the community's identity and culture.