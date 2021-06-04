Washington and Lee to keep its name

Washington and Lee University will maintain its name after a nearly year-long review of whether to reconsider its linkage to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The Board of Trustees announced that Friday as well as that there was no consensus regarding a name change. The board, acknowledging that having the university named after Lee can be painful for people who experience racism, voted 22-6 to keep the name. How each board member voted was not disclosed.
And at the same time, the board announced it would expand diversity and inclusion initiatives and a series of changes to campus buildings and symbols, practices and governance.
"We are confident that W&L will emerge stronger as a result of our active engagement on these issues, the work we have done together, and the actions and commitments we are taking," the board said in its written statement. "We look forward to continuing to engage our community on these critical issues as we execute on our strategic plan in support of our mission."
Washington and Lee formed a special committee last July to consider its relationship to Lee and whether to change its name. The board gathered input from campus constituencies, analyzed data and consulted experts.
The board received a divided response, in survey responses and reaction on campus, among the Washington and Lee community about the name of the university.
University faculty members were mostly in favor of dropping Lee's name, voting 188-51 to do so during a meeting last summer. Some students also advocated for removing Lee's name by organizing a campus walkout event at the end of the school year to express their position.
Banners with the words "Retain the Name" were displayed on campus and signs around Lexington, and pamphlet's about Lee's association with the university were left at buildings.
Four months after surrendering to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in Appomattox in 1865, Lee was invited to serve as president of what was then called Washington College. He filled the role for five years until his death. He was revered for his work there at the time, credited with stabilizing the college's finances and modernizing its curriculum. Shortly after his death, the university was renamed in his honor. He is entombed on the campus in Lexington, where the Confederacy's legacy is seeped into the community's identity and culture.
Colleges and universities across Virginia are reckoning with the names of their institutions and iconography associated with the Confederacy and slaveowners. Several community colleges are in the middle of changing their names. Virginia Military Institute, which is also located in Lexington, has taken steps to temper its association with the Confederacy, including removing the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson — who taught at VMI — from campus and scrubbing his name from buildings.
Washington and Lee has already made some changes. It's removed Confederate flags and canceled visits from Confederate groups. This year, it hired its first associate provost for diversity and inclusion.
The board announced Friday it wants to expand its own diversity representation, form a board committee on diversity, equity and inclusion, and lead an examination of campus residential and social institutions.
The board said the university will commit to establishing a new academic center for the study of Southern race relations, culture and politics as well as make changes to campus symbols and buildings, including renaming and renovating Lee Chapel. The board also wants to redesign the diploma, which is stamped with portraits of Lee and George Washington.
The university will also end Founders' Day, an event held each year in January on Lee's birthday.
The board announced that $225 million would be dedicated for scholarship, curricular development and student support, including raising funds to support its effort to not consider an applicant's ability to pay for their education when making admission decisions and guaranteeing funding for internships and other experiences.