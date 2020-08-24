Watch Now: With backpacks, lunch boxes and masks, 13,483 Roanoke County students return to the classroom

As cars wound around the Mountain View Elementary School parking lot Monday morning, teachers and staff waited with anticipation.

Their students were about to be back in the building for the first time in more than five months, when Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7:15 a.m., the signal came.

"At this time, you may open the doors," the loudspeaker boomed as school doors swung open.

The line of cars moved, and Roanoke County students and staff began to fall back into the familiar cadence of the first day of school.

Nearly every Mountain View student exited their car or bus with a mask, and those who didn't have one promptly received one from staff. A sign flanked each building entryway warning that a mask was required to enter.

One young student wore light-up Sketchers, a matching orange camouflage backpack and lunchbox and a dinosaur mask, the new normal for first day of school attire.

"Good morning! What kind of mask do you have there?" Superintendent Ken Nicely asked students as they passed by, complimenting their choice in mask design.