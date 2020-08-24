 Skip to main content
Watch Now: With backpacks, lunch boxes and masks, 13,483 Roanoke County students return to the classroom
Clarification

Aug. 24, 2020, 12:05: Roanoke County Public School's 2019-20 average daily membership was 13,582 students. An earlier version of this story, which has been updated, used a larger figure for that year's enrollment that did not represent the average daily membership.

As cars wound around the Mountain View Elementary School parking lot Monday morning, teachers and staff waited with anticipation.

Their students were about to be back in the building for the first time in more than five months, when Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7:15 a.m., the signal came.

"At this time, you may open the doors," the loudspeaker boomed as school doors swung open.

The line of cars moved, and Roanoke County students and staff began to fall back into the familiar cadence of the first day of school.

Nearly every Mountain View student exited their car or bus with a mask, and those who didn't have one promptly received one from staff. A sign flanked each building entryway warning that a mask was required to enter.

One young student wore light-up Sketchers, a matching orange camouflage backpack and lunchbox and a dinosaur mask, the new normal for first day of school attire.

"Good morning! What kind of mask do you have there?" Superintendent Ken Nicely asked students as they passed by, complimenting their choice in mask design.

Small cones divided the car riders' entry hallway into two lanes: kindergarten, first grade, second grade, and fifth grade students on one side, and third and fourth on the other. At the end of the hallway, staff met students to check their temperature before sending them on their way to their classrooms, which have desks spaced 6 feet apart.

It's changes like these that are now part of Roanoke County students' daily routine. But aside from the lack of first day hugs and the addition of masks, the walk into school, at least, didn't look much different than usual.

"It's so hard not to just hug them," said music teacher Sonnet Conner, who wrapped her arms up to mimic a hug.

Roanoke County was among four Roanoke and New River valleys school districts to start classes Monday, along with Botetourt and Giles counties. Radford and Floyd County started the 2020–21 school year earlier this month. Other area districts will begin over the next two weeks.

Approximately 13,483 students will be enrolled in Roanoke County Public Schools, according to a preliminary figure presented during last week's school board work session.

That's a drop from last year's average daily membership of 13,582 students. Approximately 176 students withdrew, either to attend private school or to be home-schooled, compared with 37 last year.

Under the county's reopening plan, pre-K through second grade students will attend five days per week and upper grades will attend two days per week. All students also have the option to be fully online; about 23% of students have chosen to attend virtually.

Since older grades have been split into two groups to attend alternating days, Tuesday will be a second first day of school for those students.

On Monday, the excitement was palpable.

Students bounded off the bus, and parents waved goodbye as they pulled away from dropping off their children and snapped photos.

Nicely said he thought students would handle the changes well.

"I think the adults sometimes get a little more worried than the kids do," he said.

Back to school dates

Bedford County: Tuesday, Sept. 8; Wednesday, Sept. 9; Thursday, Sept. 10 

Craig County: Monday, Aug. 31

Franklin County: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Montgomery County: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Pulaski County: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Roanoke City Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 31

Salem City Schools: Monday, Aug. 31

By the numbers: Roanoke County Enrollment

2020–21 school year: 13,483 students (preliminary)

  • 80 students have withdrawn to attend private schools
  • 96 students have withdrawn to be home-schooled

2019–20: 13,582 students

  • 29 students withdrew to attend private school
  • 8 students withdrew to be home-schooled
