‘We’re committed’: Virginia Tech’s Sands says going remote isn't helpful

Tech has reported 633 coronavirus cases since early August, with 212 students and seven employees reporting positive within the last seven days, according to university data on Friday.

“My commitment, and I said this to my leadership team, is once we’re in, we’re committed,” Sands said.

Sands and other university officials on Friday afternoon fielded questions from students that touched on testing, the university’s dashboard data and student conduct violations.

Sands chortled after Maruf Hoque, president of the Graduate Student Assembly, raised the question of “a lot of rumors going around” claiming that Tech would close shortly after tuition refund deadlines pass.

“I’ve heard that rumor many times,” Sands said. “For the most part, we are set up to be in community as learners. We have been so insistent on having an in-person component, not because we want to gather people’s tuition dollars or room and board dollars or whatever it may be. It’s really about doing what we do.”

Some students expressed concern that peers are flouting public health guidelines — even going so far as to not get tested for COVID-19 at the university health center to avoid possible quarantine and having the data appear on Tech’s dashboard.