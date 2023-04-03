A workhorse tool serving the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg office is offline for maintenance so it can continue whirring weather data for another 20 years or more.

One of a nationwide network of 159 radars, the KFCX WSR-88D, which is located on a mountain in Floyd County, is down until April 10 while work is done to refurbish its pedestal, said Phil Hysell, warning coordination meteorologist in Blacksburg.

“The Doppler radar is a really critical tool for the National Weather Service,” Hysell said. “The primary use of the Doppler radar is in our warning operations. It allows us to scan the skies, to see how storms are evolving over time.”

The radar device spins above the tree line on an 82-foot stand, protected beneath a white dome from the elements that it measures. Hysell said it works by sending pulses of electromagnetic energy out and upward into the atmosphere.

“As it scans, we’re sampling the atmosphere to see how much power is returned to the radar,” Hysell said. “From that, we can tell where precipitation is falling, we can tell the rate of precipitation, and we can also measure the winds inside that shower or thunderstorm.”

That’s how the weather service knows when to issue warnings for severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornados. Those warnings save lives, Hysell said.

“This life-saving instrument can continue to help us issue warnings for years to come,” he said. “Think about if you have a car you’ve been driving for like 25 straight years.”

This daily driver just needs some fresh parts, said Justin York, electronics systems analyst for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Pedestal work that started this week is the third of four projects scheduled to expand the life of the radar, with a final installment coming later this year.

“The pedestal is the actual stand up on top of the tower that the dish is mounted to,” York said. “This is a 20,000-pound steel tube, basically, filled with electronics.”

And that equipment has been whirring up there for more than its expected lifespan of 25 years, he said. All that spinning and vibration starts to wear on a radar, after long enough.

“In order to extend the life of this system, the best thing to do would be to pull the pedestal completely down to the ground and put in a brand new one that has been completely refurbished back on top,” York said.

While the radar dedicated to the Blacksburg office is down, a nationwide mosaic of radars, plus a bunch of other tools, inform the region’s meteorologists who record daily data, keep track of weather patterns and issue warnings across 40 counties in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, Hysell said.

“Another tool that we use here at the National Weather Service to collect weather data are our weather balloons. We launch those twice a day from our office, at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” Hysell said. “Those weather balloons, with a radiosonde attached, collect wind, pressure and temperature data, all the way up to 10 to 12 miles above the earth’s surface.”

The radar, balloons and other devices are what allow people to access some of the weather data that shows up on cell phone applications and internet search results. It’s not just potentially life-saving information, it’s also useful to decide, “how necessary is a rain coat today?”

With spring arrived in Southwest Virginia, Hysell said people should remember to have a severe weather plan in place for home, work, school, and wherever else they congregate. April, May and June are peak months for tornadoes.

“Through an app on your cellphone, through weather radio, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings this severe weather season,” Hysell said. “Also in that plan, talk to your family and friends about where to go when a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued.”

Work on the Blacksburg office’s radar is part of an eight-year, $135 million program from the National Weather Service, United States Air Force, and Federal Aviation Administration to extend lifespans of the nation’s radars into the 2030s, an announcement said.

For weather information from your neck of the woods, go online to www.weather.gov/rnk.