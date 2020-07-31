'We're exploring every option': Roanoke schools leader explains decision-making process behind proposed reopening plan

"We explored [two days a week.] We're exploring every option," White said. "The model that we built, though, is flexible enough that if we need to go from four days to three, three days to two or two days to one, we can do that.

"What we had to do is look at the maximum number of days so that we could consider 'What would be the logistics?' since that was the call at the time: look at the maximum number of days that you can conceivably and reasonably, feasibly handle. And that was the plan that we created."

White said it would be easier to downshift than to create a two-day plan and need to increase the number of in-person days.

White's final recommendation to the school board won't be based on a certain number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley but rather looking at trends in case data and staff and family feedback.

New ways of teaching and learning

Teachers and staff have been training over the summer to use learning management system Canvas, which will house online learning for the division.

Spokesman Justin McLeod said teachers will receive 90 professional development points for completing the training, which go toward teaching license renewal.